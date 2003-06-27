COLLINS STILL IN THE MIX AFTER COMEBACK VICTORY

Walking to the 18th tee, Brian Belden knew it had come down to his last 367 yards.

His opponent, Teddy Collins, was one hole up in Thursday's match play quarterfinals of the 51st annual International Junior Masters. Collins needed to keep the consistency that brought him back from three holes down. For 15-year-old Belden, it was all or nothing. He tied Collins on No. 17, but if he didn't win this hole he would be eliminated from the field.

The two hit their tee shots. Collins' shot landed on the fairway, but Belden's flew to the right, behind a tree. Seeing his chances fading, Belden said nothing. He only put his head down and put his club away.

Belden's approach shot still left him off the green, so he had to make his next shot and hope Collins missed a 10-foot putt.

Collins did miss, but so did Belden, as his ball rolled just inches from the cup, granting Collins the win and a berth in the semifinals in the championship flight.

Collins, of Louisville, Ky., will take on Elma's Billy Hanes, who beat Kevin Grabeman of Springboro, Ohio, 5 and 4, in the afternoon round. The two will start at 8:54 this morning from the first tee.

"I really just hung in there -- that's the nature of match play," the 17-year-old Collins said. "You have to concentrate on one hole at a time. No matter how far you can get down, just one shot can turn the entire thing around."

Concentration comes easy to a guy who plays the cello and chess. Collins comes from an athletic family. His father, Tedd, played football at UNLV. His uncle is Phil Simms, former quarterback of the New York Giants and Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXI in 1987.

Though Collins played football and other sports like his relatives, he stopped to concentrate on golf.

"Teddy's quiet and focused," his father said. "I don't think he is a very good team player because he wants you to play just as hard as he does."

The tournament medalist after shooting 142 through the first 36 holes, Collins fell behind early, missing fairways and putts. Belden, of Emmaus, Pa., won the first three holes, continuing the surging play that saw him make seven birdies through 14 holes in his morning victory.

"I was having trouble with my swing in the beginning, missing it left, but I fixed my alignment a bit and tried to stay committed to the shot more," Collins said. "I didn't make any putts on the front (nine), but on the back it was make the putts or go home."

Collins started to take control with about four holes to play.

"Once I tied it up . . . the match had shifted into my favor," said Collins, who made the score even on No. 14. "It was my match to win instead of his match.

"The longer the match went the more it was in my favor because I am a strong finisher, and in the shape I'm in it allows me to stay at 100 percent performance coming down the last four or five holes. I got better as the round went on, and his game deteriorated."

On the par-4 14th, Collins' tee shot missed the fairway and landed on a slope to the left. Having to maneuver between a few trees, his approach flew past the green, landing in a hazard area.

The golfers asked for a ruling to determine exactly where Collins could drop his ball and take a one-stroke penalty. Collins' new spot, easier to work with opposed to his opponent's shot from the bunker, upset Belden. Ric Alberico, tournament committee member, said an original drop would put Collins on the cart path, so the spot was moved so Collins could drop his ball.

"I knew that calling for a ruling would rattle him because he was already rattled from me coming back from all out and then having to wait and sit on it," Collins said.

"I know the rules very well, and I knew he didn't agree with that ruling because it gave me such an advantage, but sometimes the rules can give you an advantage if you know how to use them."

e-mail: averdejo@buffnews.com