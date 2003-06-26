After 36 years as a B-Kwik Food Market franchisee, Frank Bonuito has made a change.

Bonuito cut ties with Tops Markets, which is the B-Kwik franchisor, and renamed his Cheektowaga store Market Place.

Bonuito's store joined the Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-Op, which now supplies the Maryvale Drive store with its products.

Three other B-Kwik stores -- in Sanborn, Youngstown and at 740 Tonawanda St. in Buffalo -- have also made the switch to Olean Wholesale. The changes leave five B-Kwik locations in the region.

B-Kwik stores are small-scale supermarkets that are owned and run by franchisees who agree to stock their shelves with products supplied by Tops.

Bonuito said his decision stemmed from Tops Markets' sale of its warehouses to C&S Wholesale Grocers about a year ago. He said that ownership change made it more complicated for him to do business.

"All of a sudden you had a third party involved," he said.

Bonuito opted to join the Olean co-op, and the change -- complete with a new sign -- took effect over the weekend. He employs 25 people at the store.

Customers probably won't notice much of a difference, he said, other than products on the shelves with the Shur-Fine label instead of Tops' label.

The stores will now be supplied from a warehouse in Olean, instead of a nearby C&S warehouse. Bonuito said he does not expect that to be a problem.

Bonuito said he had a good relationship with Tops over the years.

Jim Ried, director of procurement for Olean Wholesale, said he was glad to have the new business. The co-op serves independent markets in Western and Central New York and in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

e-mail: mglynn@buffnews.com