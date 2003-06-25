LONG ISLAND MAN CONVICTED OF KILLING PRIEST, WORSHIPPER

A Long Island man was convicted today of opening fire with a rifle during Mass last year at his church, killing a priest on the altar and an elderly woman praying nearby.

The jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting Peter Troy, 36, of first-degree murder in the shootings of the Rev. Lawrence Penzes, 50, and Eileen Tosner, 73.

He was also convicted of attempted murder for stabbing a police officer during his arrest after a seven-hour standoff at his rooming house near Our Lady of Peace Church in Lynbrook.

Troy, who was ruled competent to stand trial despite a history of paranoid schizophrenia, faces life in prison without parole at his July 30 sentencing. He could have faced the death penalty, but prosecutors decided not to seek it because both victims were Catholics opposed to the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Troy entered the church on March 12, 2002, pulled a rifle from under his trench coat and fired six shots before a nearby parishioner wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him. Troy then fled the church for his home.

Westchester teens charged

for post-prom partying

HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON (AP) -- Twenty-one high school students from the Westchester County community of Hastings-on-Hudson have been arrested on drug or alcohol charges at a post-prom party in a motel on the New Jersey shore, officials said.

The arrests are the latest in a two-year series of drinking incidents among Westchester teenagers that has sparked efforts by parents and officials to raise awareness.

Thirteen of the students were seniors, but Hastings Schools Superintendent Jay Russell said the arrests won't keep anyone from graduating. Among the seniors was Steven Engler, who wrote an opinion article in the New York Times in May arguing that abstinence doesn't work for teens. He also participated in a June 4 panel convened by District Attorney Jeanine Pirro to discuss teen drinking.

The June 14 arrests came the day after the Hastings High School prom. The students had driven to a motel in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Police were called after the motel owner reported that underage drinkers were having a party there. The police found alcohol and marijuana there.

Woman killed, father hurt

when motorcycle hits deer

ARKPORT (AP) -- A motorcycle rounded a curve at night and struck a deer standing in the road, killing a 27-year-old passenger and injuring her father.

The motorcycle careered off a rural road Monday night in this Steuben County community in New York State's Southern Tier and struck a stop sign and a utility pole, state police said.

Alicia Spitulnik, of East Rochester, died of massive internal injuries. Her father, Robert, who was driving, also was thrown from the motorcycle but was not seriously injured. He was in stable condition Tuesday at a hospital in Hornell.

Investigators said no charges were filed.

Four charged in shooting

of man waiting for pizza

SYRACUSE (AP) -- Four teenagers were charged Tuesday in the death of a man who was shot in the head over the weekend as he waited on a front porch for a pizza delivery.

The teens tried to rob Thomas Levison Jr., 22, of suburban Camillus, and two friends he was visiting Saturday, police said. Levison tried to fight off the suspects, when Cesar Borges, 18, of Syracuse, shot him several times in the face and head with a sawed-off shotgun, police said.

Police charged Borges, along with Vance Dunlop, 16, Jason Brown, 18, and Daryl Ricks, 19, all of Syracuse, with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery.

The four were arraigned Tuesday morning in City Court under heavy security and sent to jail without bail. All four are scheduled to return to court on Friday.

Commission will investigate

actions of hip-hop lobbyist

ALBANY (AP) -- Hip-hop impresario Russell Simmons may have lobbied state government illegally in his high-profile campaign to reform New York's Rockefeller-era drug laws, a state official said Tuesday.

David Grandeau, executive director of the state Lobbying Commission, said Simmons did not respond to a letter from the commission notifying him that state laws require anyone paid more than $2,000 or spending more than $2,000 a year to lobby government to register with the commission.

The commission will open formal investigations into the activities of Simmons and other individuals and groups involved in drug law reform efforts who failed to respond to commission inquiries, Grandeau said.

The commission will take statements under oath from Simmons and others associated with the drug law campaign.

Simmons raised eyebrows last week when he was invited by Gov. George E. Pataki into a last-ditch hours-long negotiating session with legislative leaders over reforming the drug laws.