GM RECALLING SATURN L-SERIES

General Motors Corp. is recalling about 254,000 of its Saturn L-Series cars from model years 2000-03 to correct an engine problem that has led to fires. GM said Tuesday it plans to be gin notifying owners of the cars, which are equipped with 2.2-liter engines, next month. GM said it will replace the igni tion module and spark plugs on the cars. Also, on 2002-03 models, GM said mechanics will reprogram the powertrain control module. The repairs will be done at no charge to the customer. Some of the vehicles may mis fire, which could lead to failures in the exhaust system. If the initial condition is not fixed and the vehi cle continues to be driven, there could be damage to the brakes, fuel system or other components.