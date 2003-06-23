TESKE DOUBLES UP, WINS IN ROCHESTER

There's no question who's the best Australian on the LPGA Tour this year.

Not Karrie Webb. Rachel Teske.

The 31-year-old from Down Under took another big step outside Webb's shadow Sunday by winning for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour.

Teske fired a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to cruise to a four-shot victory at the Wegmans Rochester LPGA tournament.

The win was worth $180,000 and was the eighth of Teske's career. With four wins in the last two years, Teske clearly has established herself as one of the top 10 women's golfers in the world.

"I think she's in the top five, for sure," said her husband, Dean Teske, an LPGA Tour caddie. "I think she might win five or six tournaments this year."

"Over the last couple years I've really been motivated to see how good I can be," said Teske, who finished at 11-under 277. "It's a great feeling to play this well."

Five of the top six finishers were foreign born.

Mexican Lorena Ochoa, a 21-year-old who is running away with the rookie of the year race, shot the best round of the tournament Sunday, 6-under 66. Ochoa finished at 7-under 281 and tried to put some suspense into the final 18 holes, pulling within a stroke at one point. But Teske was too experienced, too composed and too talented to be caught.

This is a woman who has stared down Annika Sorenstam three out of four times in head-to-head playoffs. Think she was rattled when she saw Ochoa's name at minus-7 on the scoreboard? Hardly.

"Last night, she talked to her psychiatrist, and he said play each shot one at a time and you should be fine," Dean Teske said. "She played within herself today and was under control. I think the hardest way to win is when you're that far in front."

Rachel Teske moved to fifth on this season's earnings list at $471,829. Last year, she was ninth in earnings.

Webb has ranked among the top three in the world most of the past seven years. She was fifth last year but is winless and 14th in winnings this year.

"Rachel gets no recognition at all back home compared to Karrie," said Dean Teske. "If you know the players out here, there's hardly nothing (of a difference) between Karrie and Rachel."

That has not been true until the last two years.

Teske has worked hard on her fitness and lost about 20 pounds, her husband said. Increased strength has been a big help to her distance and stamina.

Teske was inspired to take up golf at age 14 when she saw Australian star Jan Stephenson play a tournament round. Teske immediately showed great talent. She was known as "Radar Rach" as a junior player because of her accuracy with the driver, a trait that helped her this week at Locust Hill. She hit 75 percent of the fairways, the best percentage of anyone on the leader board.

But Teske's road to the pros wasn't all smooth. Her father, Ron, was obsessed with making her a champion and drove her relentlessly. At times he refused to let her leave the driving range until her hands bled. His pushing eventually led to their estrangement. The two went several years without speaking.

She competed under her maiden name, Hetherington, until 2001, even though she married in 1998. The change was viewed in Australia as a symbolic cutting of ties with her father.

The two have resumed communication over the past two years, which has been another positive development in Teske's life.

"She's gotten on much better with her dad," Dean Teske said. "It's been great. She's really happy about it."

Teske's relationship with Webb always has been amicable. The two teamed in 2000 to win the inaugural women's World Cup.

"She deserves all the recognition she gets," Teske said. "Karrie has achieved so much. It's been fantastic for Australian golf."

After Teske tapped in for par on the 72nd hole, her husband ran on the green, gave her a kiss, and wrapped an Australian flag around her shoulders.

Rachel Teske is pretty fantastic for Australian golf, too.

