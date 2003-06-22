DOROTHY B. HUNT-ROSENBAUM, DANCER

Dorothy B. Hunt-Rosenbaum, 69, a former professional dancer, died Friday (June 20, 2003) in her Williamsville home after a long illness.

Born Dorothy Straka in Brooklyn, she was a graduate of the Academy of Ballet Arts in New York City.

She was principal ballerina with the New York City Ballet Company at Carnegie Hall in 1948. In 1949, she performed with theRoxyettes at the Roxy Theater in New York City. She also had performed with the June Taylor Dancers and at the Town Casino.

She came to Buffalo in 1951 and was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 35 years, John; two sons, Brian R. Hunt of Buffalo and Roger B. Hunt Jr. of Getzville; and two grandchildren.

A Requiem Mass will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday in All Saints Episcopal Church, 781 Maple Road, Amherst. Burial will be in the church columbarium.

