About a month ago, a letter arrived at Mark Tiftickjian's Oriental rug shop in Amherst, addressed to his son, Jay.

The letter, bearing two 29-cent stamps, had the return address of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, from which Jay had graduated in 1993.

On the phone, Jay, who is now a deputy district attorney in the Denver area, asked his dad to open the letter, which he assumed contained information about his 10-year reunion.

"I asked him to read it and just tell me the date," says Jay Tiftickjian. "But he said, 'No, it's a handwritten letter.'

"I asked him to just read it to me, but he didn't want to read it, so he sent it to me."

When Jay opened the mysterious letter, the handwriting looked familiar, but it wasn't until he was halfway down the first of four pages that he realized the truth:

The letter was from himself.

More precisely, his 18-year-old self, writing to the current Jay Tiftickjian as the last assignment in Ted Lina's senior psychology class in 1993.

Tiftickjian was one of dozens of graduates of St. Joseph's Class of 1993 who heard, in writing and in detail, from themselves this spring. And whether the letters found their recipients where they expected to be or far from it, those who received the letters were plunged back into the spring of 1993, when their main concerns were the prom and graduation, when they stood on the cusp of their adult lives.

Memories and goals

Ted Lina, the teacher who engineers this blast from the past for his seniors, teaches government and psychology at St. Joseph's, where he has worked for 20 years. In 1991, he read a magazine article that described a unique plan: having students write letters to themselves, which the teacher then holds onto and mails out to them in precisely 10 years. That year's seniors in Lina's class in the all-male Catholic college preparatory school were the first to have the opportunity to write letters for the future.

Every year since then, Lina has asked his students who write the letters to do two things. "I ask them just to reflect on their four years in high school. Maybe something happened that you're going to forget about in 10 years; maybe it happened in school or out of school, and write that down," he says.

"Secondly, I'm big on goal-setting, so I ask them to write about where they expect to be in 10 years -- are you going to be married, will you own a home, what will you be doing for a living? So they put a list together."

The young men address the letters to themselves, at whatever address they think will still be occupied by a family member in 10 years, which is why Jay Tiftickjian's letter went to his father's store. They put on at least two first-class stamps, to account for postage cost increases. The return address can be either Lina's name and the school's address or the name and address of another relative who might be at the same location in 10 years.

The vast majority of the letters from the classes of 1991, 1992 and 1993 found their way to their intended recipients. "If the letters are returned to the school, we put their names on the school's Web site," as a last-ditch effort to locate graduates, says Lina. But usually that's not necessary: "I might get, out of 40 or 50 letters, four or five back," he says.

John F. Fago of Wheatfield is another member of the Class of 1993 whose letter finally found him -- with the help of St. Joseph's English teacher Jack Kenny.

Like Tiftickjian, "I really didn't even remember that I wrote the letter at all, to be honest with you," says Fago, who works at Ingram Micro in Amherst. Kenny called him out of the blue -- in fact, Fago said he didn't remember who Kenny was at first -- and asked him where he lived. The letter was returned to the school after being sent to "an old address in North Buffalo where nobody in my family had lived for four years," says Fago.

After speaking to Fago, Kenny collected the letter and delivered it to Fago's office. "Mr. Kenny is awesome!" says Fago. "He got in his car and he drove the letter all the way out to my office."

Accurate predictions

When Fago sat down with the letter from himself, he was pleased to be reminded of his high-school adventures -- and to find that his predictions about his life had been very close to the mark.

"I just started the letter out as a kind of a story," he says. "I talked a lot about what was going on in life then, my friends and some of my experiences and travels, and my family," says Fago.

Fago says while he hasn't forgotten any of the events he mentioned in the letter, "I would say I don't think of them as frequently. But a lot of my friends that I had in high school I still have right now, and we still reminisce on some of those stories."

His predictions were specific and turned out to be right on the mark in many ways.

"I mentioned that I wanted to be in the area, which I am," says Fago. "I wanted to live close to my family -- and my mother still lives in the area. I have a lot of the same friends, and we're close still, and that's what I wanted. I wanted to have a wife, and I have a very loving wife."

He and Julie Toms-Fago of Tonawanda met through friends when he was a freshman at Canisius College. They have been married for more than a year and are expecting a child in September. Her son, Aaron Toms, 9, completes the family.

"I wanted to live comfortably and I think I've accomplished that," said Fago. "I also mentioned that I wanted children, and that was something that was important down the line, though it didn't seem in the letter that it was something I expected to have now."

Fago also received a cache of paper memorabilia he'd enclosed -- pictures of friends and himself, his brother and mother, as well as ticket stubs from dances, school plays and football games. "It was a pleasant surprise to open it and have those things again," he says.

His career predictions were off the mark, but Fago doesn't mind. "I left high school expecting I'd be a psychologist when I graduated from college," he says. "I got a degree in psychology, and I am now a senior account executive at Ingram Micro, but it's certainly not something I'm disappointed in. I'm actually doing pretty well."

"I really appreciate everything the school has done, and especially Mr. Lina and Mr. Kenny, in bringing this back to me," says Fago. "The people from St. Joe's are a different breed. The teachers care about the students quite a bit, and that goes a long way."

Wrong -- but better

Jay Tiftickjian had a very clear view of his future 10 years down the road. He'd be living in the Buffalo area, teaching English at St. Joe's. He'd have just finished graduate studies in English, following his undergraduate career at Notre Dame. "And I thought I'd be working for my father on the side to make extra money," he says.

Wring, wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong.

But Tiftickjian isn't sorry that his future didn't turn out the way he planned -- far from it.

"I'm not disappointed, not at all," he says. "Things turned out better that I thought. That was the first thing I thought of when I read that letter. I'm happier now than I would have been if I'd done what I wanted to do when I was 18."

Tiftickjian earned a bachelor's degree from the University at Buffalo and enrolled in the law school there. After graduation, he worked for a few years in the Buffalo area, but "I've always wanted to move out here," he said in a phone call from his Colorado office.

So about a year ago, he said goodbye to his father and his mother, Kathleen, and "just drove out here. I didn't have a job or anything lined up -- and I got real lucky."

Tiftickjian's personal life hasn't gone as he predicted, either, but that doesn't bother him. "I thought I'd be in the process of buying a home in Buffalo, which I'm not even close to here," he says. "I predicted that I'd be engaged, and I'm not. I always thought that I'd be married at 30, but that's not going to happen. I'll wait a little longer on that. I'm starting to realize that becoming 30 is not as old as I once thought it was," says the 28-year-old, laughing.

"I've always been serious about what I want to do, but I've learned that there are other things in life besides the path that you choose," he says.

'You never know'

The letters project is extremely popular among Lina's seniors -- and not just because of the few points he gives them for completing the extra-credit assignment.

"They love it," he says. "Kids will say, 'Can we put money in, in case we're broke in 10 years?' They put pictures in. Some just do letters.

"Some kids put a lot of things in, and I tell them, 'Be careful, you might put in a picture with your current girlfriend and your wife may be opening it with you!'

Lina does not read his students' predictions; each letter is strictly between the high school senior who writes it and the young man approaching 30 who receives it.

There is one exception to this -- when the young man does not survive to receive his letter.

The first two of Lina's classes that received their letters back -- the Class of 2001 and the Class of 2002 -- each had a member who died within 10 years of graduation. Each young man had written himself a letter that was received by his parents.

"The first year the letters went out, this student's father received his letter and he called me," says Lina. "He asked if I knew his son had died, and I said no, and he said his sister received the letter and they'd recognized his handwriting. She was a little bit startled.

"But the student's father said, 'I just want you to know we opened the letter and we read what he had to say, and we were very pleased to see that he had accomplished most of his goals, and it made us feel very good about his life.'

"And I had the same thing happen last year -- a stepfather called me," says Lina. "Another young man had passed away, and he called to ask me if I had any other information about his stepson.

"This is something I never thought of," Lina says soberly. "So this year I shared the story with the students before they wrote their letters, and you could hear a pin drop. I said you never know what's going to happen, hopefully you're going to be there to get the letter in 10 years."

'Dear Andy'

This year, of the 60 students in Lina's psychology class, 44 wrote themselves letters, which then went into Lina's vault to be mailed out in another decade.

Student Andrew Butwin of Amherst not only wrote himself a "Dear Andy" letter, he threw himself a few bucks for the future.

"I put in a little bit of money too because I don't know where I'm going to be in 10 years," he said of the $5 bill he tucked inside his letter.

But more important than the cash are the precious memories of all his friends at St. Joseph's, he says. "I put down some memories from high school, and I had eight guys from my group of friends sign it, so I would remember who they all were."

"I talked a lot about St. Joe's, because St. Joe's really meant a lot to me," he says, "and I talked about the class as well, because I really enjoyed Mr. Lina's class a lot. He's awesome, always keeping the class entertained, and he makes learning a lot of fun."

His goals are to attend Purdue University, where he has a scholarship to study business, and continue his studies for a master's degree. "I wanted to make sure I stayed in touch with my friends," he says. "I'd also like to settle down, maybe look toward starting a family in 10 years, and I also want to keep God in my life. St. Joe's taught me a lot about that too."

A few jokes and inside references complete Butwin's communication with his future self. Even if he doesn't remember every detail of the jokes, "just the fact that they're there, I'll get a kick out of it," he predicts.

Time capsules

Not every student limits himself to a few pages of paper. "I have some huge packets with lots of postage on them," says Lina. "They are loaded with stuff, some of them. That is the exception, it's not the rule -- most are writing a letter. But some put pictures in, and who knows what's in there, but a lot of things."

Steven Kubiak of Kenmore is among those who prepared a bulging envelope for himself. "It's pretty full," he says. Besides a three-page letter, he enclosed "things that would remind me of what I was interested in now."

Kubiak is a bass player, a snowboarder and an aspiring car racer, so he enclosed a few pictures of snowboarders, some pages from a custom car magazine, and a guitar pick.

"In 10 years, it's going to be a good reminder, and a big look back," he says. "I want to see how much I'm still into what I'm into now, and if I've accomplished any of the goals I put in the letter."

Kubiak's goals are both specific -- to finish his mechanical engineering degree at Clarkson University and to be employed in that field -- and general: "To try to find a happy state where I can have fun and be successful."

And to keep himself out of potential trouble in the future, Kubiak says, "I tried to keep girls' pictures out of it," in case he opens it in the company of his wife in 10 years.

Although Tiftickjian and Fago says they'd forgotten writing to themselves, Lina knows that the letters he is storing for them weigh heavily on the minds of some of his students.

"I've run into kids in the mall and they say, 'Mr. Lina, I've got to get moving (with personal or professional accomplishments), I'm getting that letter in four years!' "

