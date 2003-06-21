RALLY BY KNIGHTS ENDS HERD'S WINNING STREAK

It was just one of those days for Jamie Brown.

The Bisons' starter was put back in the bullpen Friday, to back-up Ricardo Rodriguez who is in Buffalo for a one-time rehabilitation start from Cleveland.

Rodriguez handed Brown a 3-1 lead.

But by the time Brown left the mound, the Charlotte Knights were in front, 5-3. The one batter he left on base for his reliever, Carl Sadler, ended up scoring, too.

So a six-game winning streak -- which ended a 7-1 road swing -- came to end at the homestand opener, in the form of a 6-4 loss in front of 16,083 at Dunn Tire Park.

It felt like a good opener early on when leadoff man Scott Pratt opened with a double and Victor Martinez hit a homer on the first pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Charlotte countered for a run in the second, but Buffalo got it back when Maicer Izturis scored on a single by Pratt.

Then came the Knight's assault on Brown's relief pitching.

Brown entered the game with one out in the fifth and gave up a double to the first batter he faced. He gave up two more hits and one run and the Herd's lead shrunk to 3-2.

The sixth was worse. He gave up a single to the leadoff man, then a homer to Mike Rivera, putting Charlotte in front, 4-3. Then Brown committed an error on a pitch hit back to the mound, allowing the batter to be safe at first. The Knights eventually scored that runner for a 5-3 lead.

Brown lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits.

"He just lifted a couple pitches up and they got those pitches right away," Martinez said of Brown. "When he gets his ball down, he's tough to hit and it was just one of those days. He just threw a couple pitches up there and they got it. That was it."

Brown started the season in the bullpen but joined the starting rotation on April 24. Before last night's game, he had made 12 appearances and 10 starts with a 3.02 earned run average. He took Friday's loss to fall to 4-4.

Rodriguez, recovering from a strained right triceps, was solid in his major league rehabilitation start. In his only scheduled appearance with Buffalo, Rodriguez pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on two hits with two walks, two strikeouts and one wild pitch.

"I saw a great sink on his fast ball," Bisons' manager Marty Brown said. "He threw some sliders when he needed to, on and off the plate. I thought he was pretty effective so I liked what I saw."

Meanwhile Martinez seems to be officially out of his batting woes. With his solo homer to lead off the sixth and his three RBIs he was the Bisons offense Friday. On the road trip, the catching prospect batted .382 and has now hit in 21 of his last 23 games.

"He's hitting off the fast ball and it doesn't matter if they're letting go of the ball and giving him off-speed stuff. He's still ready to hit the fastball. I think early on he got to looking at pitches . . . and he's very patient at the plate right now. I think he's balanced and centered and that's key for him. He has good hands."

Catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. was the designated hitter for Charlotte Friday night. Alomar has been on the Chicago White Sox disabled list since May 31 with a strained right oblique muscle and joined the Knights June 16. The six-time American League All-Star and 1990 AL Rookie of the Year has played in just two games for Charlotte with four at-bats. Friday, he went 2 for 4, drew an intentional walk and scored a run. . . . The series continues with a scheduled doubleheader today (2:05, Radio 1520). Righty Jason Phillips (8-1, 2.15) will start the first game against lefty Mike Porzio (5-3, 4.42). Lefty Lance Caraccioli (3-2, 5.35) will start the nightcap for the Herd. Charlotte did not announce its Game Two starter.

