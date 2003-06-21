HERITAGE FOUNDATION ARRANGES TOURNAMENT

Heritage Christian Home Foundation will have its third annual golf tournanment Tuesday at Glen Oak Golf Course, Amherst, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a demonstration by Dennis Walter, golf trick shot artist, on the driving range. Luncheon will be served before tee-offs and a steak dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The grand prize will be a roundtrip to London, England.

The foundation raises funds to support more than 1,000 individuals with developmental disabilities through its operation of 42 group homes in Amherst, the Tonawandas, Wheatfield, Hamburg and Sanborn. It supports special programs, such as purchase of musical instruments for music therapy program and awards grants to purhcase books, DCs and tapes for the library maintained by its spiritual care department.