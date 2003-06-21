EVEN IF DRAFTED, STEMPNIAK PLANS TO RETURN TO DARTMOUTH

While most guys in his position would be jacked up beyond belief, Lee Stempniak is keeping it real.

The 20-year-old West Seneca native is among the hundreds of propsects hoping to be selected in this weekend's NHL draft.

Stempniak, however, will not join many of his peers in the Gaylord Entertainment Center. He will be on the Dartmouth College campus, where he's taking summer classes.

"I'm going into this not expecting too much," Stempniak said Friday by phone, "and if I'm lucky enough to get drafted, that'll be a good thing. But if not, I still have two more years of college.

"I didn't want to sit there and just hear names being taken before mine. They would probably be people I've played against, guys you think you're better than."

The draft consists of nine rounds, during which 292 players will be selected.

NHL Central Scouting rates Stempniak the 158th best North American skater in the draft. Central Scouting also ranks European skaters, European goalies and North American goalies separately. That means Stempniak's position doesn't correlate to him being the 158th pick in the draft.

Stempniak led Dartmouth in scoring last season as a sophomore with 21 goals and 28 assists in 34 games. His 49 points placed him second in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference, which includes powerhouses Cornell and Harvard.

"Every night when I go to bed I dream about playing in the NHL," Stempniak said. "I definitely want to play in the NHL. Everything I do right now is geared to playing in the NHL. But I'm not going to be in the NHL next year no matter what.

"The day after the draft, whether I get taken or not, I'm not going to be a better player or a worse player. My focus is to be better next season and helping my team win. This would just be a bonus along the way."

Stempniak, unlike other kids with NHL dreams, didn't venture off to major junior hockey leagues or New England prep schools.

He played his freshman and sophomore seasons for St. Francis High and the Buffalo Saints. His junior and senior seasons were spent with the Buffalo Lightning. He was drafted by the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes -- the same team that produced Central Scouting's top-rated skater in Eric Staal -- but chose to stay home.

"I had a great experience in Western New York," Stempniak said. "I never saw the need to leave."

His linemate, Hugh Jessiman, will be a surefire first-round pick. Jessiman finished third in the ECAC scoring race with 23 goals and 24 assists.

Phildelphia Flyers General Manager Bobby Clarke responded to heavy rumors of his interest in Buffalo Sabres goalie Martin Biron.

"We've never had a conversation about Biron," Clarke said.

Denials in Clarke's world, though, can sometimes be confirmations. NHL sources claim Clarke believes Biron would be a perfect fit for the Flyers.

Clarke has said before he makes a final decision on the replacement for Roman Cechmanek he would like to see which goalies are available when the unrestricted free agency market opens on July 1.

In a 3 1/2 -hour meeting Friday afternoon, most NHL general managers agreed something must be done to reduce the size of goaltending equipment. "Until they change the goaltending equipment we will still have 2-1 games in the NHL," Phoenix Coyotes managing partner Wayne Gretzky said. "They really have to look at goalies' equipment. The good goalies will still make the saves with smaller equipment." . . . The Los Angeles Kings acquired center Jozef Stumpel and a draft pick from the Boston Bruins on for two draft choices. Stumpel, 30, had 51 points last season -- including 14 goals -- in Boston, the team that drafted him in 1991. The Bruins sent Stumpel and a seventh-round selection to the Kings for a fourth-round choice in this draft and a second-round pick next year.

