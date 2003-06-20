BULLETIN - BOARD

THE HSBC BUFFALO SABRES PUCK PATROL- a portable entertainment center, featuring a rink, Bubble Boy hockey and other games -- will be at the new Nextel store at 8122 Transit Road, Williamsville on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The rink is 100 feet by 50 feet, for street or roller hockey. The Puck Patrol will provide all the equipment and will be giving away prizes from the Sabres and Nextel. For more information call Peter Hassen at 716-855-4427.

The Atlanta Braves will be holding an open tryout at the Amherst Pepsi Center on June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tryout is open to players between the ages of 16 and 22. Players must bring a glove and spikes, and catchers should try to bring their own equipment.

All players must bring a waiver from their American Legion club to participate. If they are not playing American Legion, no waiver is necessary. For more information contact John Stewart at 518-642-9564.

What's happening

BASKETBALL: Men's basketball coach Anthony Solomon will be the featured speaker at the St. Bona venture Basketball Social at the Pearl Street Grill in Buffalo on June 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge but reservations are required and can be made by contacting Dave Whalen at the St. Bonaventure Alumni Association, 375-2302.

GOLF: The Bob Johnson Memorial Pro-Am will be held Monday, July 14 at the Springville Country Club. The $125 entry fee includes carts, prizes, and food. For more information contact Event Chair Paul Birtchnall by phone at 592-4957, Ext. 14 or e-mail at Paul@springvillemfg.com

HOCKEY: The Paul Grundtisch checking clinic for ages 10-13 still has a few openings for the July 14-15 and 17 class at Leisure Rinks in Orchard Park. There will be a 10:15 a.m. group and a 1 p.m. group. Cost is $85. Call 685-3660 or register on-line at www.holidayrinks.com

SOFTBALL: There will be a 16-team, double-elimi nation, slow-pitch tournament on July 5-6 at Crowley Park in Salamanca. Winners take home $1,000 and each team receives a free case of beer. The entry fee is $125, reduced to $100 for Salamanca Slow-pitch League teams. For more information contact Mike Smith 945-3789 or Gordon Brown 945-7752.

WRESTLING: The WWE will be celebrating the first WWE Weekend in Niagara Falls from June 20-22, at the corner of Clifton Hill and Falls Avenue in Niagara Falls, Ont. Trish Stratus, Edge, Stacy Keibler, Lita and Brock Lesnar will be giving autographs. For more in formation call Pam McIntyre at 416-497-2883, ext. 114.

