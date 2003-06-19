SPORTS TODAY

Tiger supports test

for illegal equipment

Tiger Woods wants to play by the rules. He is concerned some players aren't.

On Wednesday, Woods stepped up his call to the PGA Tour to implement a test to make sure every player in a tournament is competing with clubs, specifically drivers, that conform to U.S. Golf Associations rules.

While responding to questions at the Buick Classic in Westchester, which was to start today, Woods again strongly implied some players are exceeding USGA limits for the springlike effect the ball has off the clubface.

Asked if he believed players had clubs in their bags that "shouldn't be out here," Woods replied, "You could say that."

Manufacturers submit their clubs to the USGA to see if they conform. But clubs are not tested at PGA Tour sites.

That has led to some suspicion that players are using "hot clubs," especially with driving distances soaring this year. Woods is not among the group. He ranks 30th in driving distance at 293 yards. He never has finished a season lower than sixth.

"I think we need to make sure (clubs are) regulated," Woods said. "They need to be tested, a lot like NASCAR. First hole, here's my driver, make sure it's legal. Green-light, red-light kind of thing. . . . I think the PGA Tour needs to be in the forefront and make sure we're playing with the right equipment."

The big question is whether players who use these drivers know they are over the limit. Last week Johnny Miller, a spokesman for Callaway Golf, voiced his concern that some equipment companies might be handing out non-conforming drivers in an effort to get players to use them.

"At some point you ask, 'Is it the player, the manufacturer, or is it an accident?' " Mike Kelly, director of Nike's golf division, said. "If a pro suddenly is gaining 20 or 30 yards, they know something is going on."

Two-time winners Vijay Singh (1993, '95) and Ernie Els (1996-97) are in the strong Buick Open field along with U.S. Open winner Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia, Greg Norman, Fred Couples, David Toms, Rich Beem, Retief Goosen and defending champion Chris Smith.

Elsewhere, defending champion Karrie Webb leads the field at the Rochester LPGA at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford.

Brad Johnson signs

one-year extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rewarded Brad Johnson for leading the team to its first Super Bowl championship with a contract extension that includes a $6 million signing bonus and is worth $25 million over four seasons.

Johnson, 34, who had three years left on the five-year, $28 million contract he signed as a free agent in March 2001, is coming off the best season of his career. He was the NFC's top-rated passer in 2002, throwing for 3,049 yards and a team-record 22 touchdowns.

In other NFL news: Former NFL linebacker Terry Wooden was one of two scouts added to the Buffalo Bills' staff. Wooden, who completed a nine-year playing career with Oakland in 1998, was hired as an area scout. He played seven seasons at Seattle and a year at Kansas City. The Bills also hired Tom Roth as college scouting administrator. Roth, who spent the last two years as a player personnel analyst for the NFL, served as a player personnel intern with Buffalo in 2000. Roth replaces Shawn Heinlen, who was promoted to area scout.

Barrasso retires

after 19 NHL seasons

Goaltender Tom Barrasso, who played on two Stanley Cup championship teams, retired after 19 National Hockey League seasons.

The 38-year-old goaltender was 1-4 with a 3.28 goals-against average for St. Louis last season. He re-signed with Pittsburgh, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, before retiring.

The Buffalo Sabres picked Barrasso out of Acton-Boxborough High School in Massachusetts with the fifth overall pick in 1983.

He won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in 1983-84. He made his only All-Star Game appearance for the Sabres the following season, when he led the league with a 2.66 goals-against average.

After parts of six seasons with Buffalo, he was traded to Pittsburgh in 1988.

Barrasso had a career record of 369-277-86 with a 3.24 goals-against average and 38 shutouts.

In other NHL news: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dmitri Bykov signed a contract to play next season in Russia. That deal would be overridden if he re-signs with the Wings before July 15.

ACC leaders agree

to pursue Virginia Tech

Atlantic Coast Conference presidents will invite Virginia Tech to join three other Big East schools in jumping to the ACC as part of its expansion plan, two sources told the Associated Press late Wednesday night.

The decision to add Virginia Tech was made during a three-hour teleconference of nine league presidents Wednesday after it appeared that the original expansion involving Miami, Boston College and Syracuse would not get the required seven votes for approval, one source with knowledge of the talks said.

The suggestion to reconsider the Hokies was made by Virginia President John T. Casteen III, who has supported including Virginia Tech in the plan throughout. After the Hokies were first rejected last month, he pledged to continue pushing for their inclusion.

According to the Miami Herald, if Virginia Tech president Charles Steger agrees to the idea, Virginia president John Casteen would change his expansion vote from "no" to "yes" and the ACC likely would have the seven votes necessary to add the four Big East schools. Duke's and North Carolina's opposition to expansion would then be rendered moot.

Virginia Tech is one of five Big East football schools that filed suit June 6 against the ACC, Miami and Boston College, trying to stop expansion.

Rice eliminates Texas,

awaits opponent

The Rice Owls are putting their previous College World Series failures behind them and will play for the school's first national championship -- in any sport.

Justin Ruchti's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Rice a 5-4 victory over defending national champion Texas, and sent the Owls to the championship round.

After beating Texas (50-20) twice in three days, Rice awaits the winner of tonight's Cal State Fullerton-Stanford game. Stanford staved off elimination with a 5-3 victory over the Titans earlier Wednesday as Carlos Quentin hit two homers.

Former champ Krajicek

announced retirement

Former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek announced his retirement from tennis today, saying that continuing pain in his right elbow had made it impossible for him to compete at the highest level.

At a news conference at the Ordina Open, the 32-year-old said he decided to stop playing tennis for good after a painful exit in the first round Tuesday.

Fellow Dutchman Martin Verkerk, the surprise French Open tennis finalist, still hasn't collected the biggest pay check of his career. Verkerk, who before 2003 had taken six years to accumulate $230,000 in prize money, left town without stopping by the French Open pay desk. The French Tennis Federation is still holding the $490,000 check.

Colonel Rebel mascot

out of a job at Ole Miss

The Colonel Rebel mascot will be sidelined this football season while the University of Mississippi searches for a replacement.

The school has been toying with the idea of revamping Colonel Rebel for eight years, Athletics Director Pete Boone said.

Mississippi has been phasing out racially divisive symbols.