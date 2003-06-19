70 SENIORS RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS

Juliette Jones of Amherst first began performing the violin publicly while practicing in the waiting rooms of Roswell Park Cancer Institute during the seven months her father was treated there.

Soon patients and visitors began asking her to come to their rooms and play, said her mother, Dr. Kathlyn Wiggins-Jones.

Wednesday night, Jones, 18, was among nearly 70 graduating high school seniors to receive scholarships from the Buffalo Urban League at its annual awards dinner. She performed "Our Lord's Prayer" to open the ceremony.

Next year she will be attending Johns Hopkins University's Peabody Conservatory of Music, where she will major in violin performance and minor in French and business.

"Peabody is very competitive to get into," said Jones, who is graduating from Amherst Central High School. "Once I got in, I was like, 'Where's the money?' It means that I'll be able to go to the college of my choice, and this is my first choice."

The Buffalo Urban League has been presenting scholarships to local graduates for 40 years, said Brenda McDuffie, president.

"This really is a significant event because it says these younger people have completed the first and primary step of their education -- graduating from high school," McDuffie said. "And they also have recognized the importance of continuing on to college."

Paasche Nixon, like Jones, was among more than 50 students to receive a $250 to $500 award donated by Ernestine R. Green, William H. Ransom Jr. and the Schectman Family.

"I see this scholarship as a huge stepping stone for me to continue to my undergraduate success and my graduate success," said 18-year-old Nixon, who will attend the University of Maryland and hopes to become a neurologist.

The scholarships were donated in varying amounts by several organizations and individuals in the area, including a $24,000 scholarship, over four years, from the University of Rochester and a four-year scholarship from Delphi Harrison Thermal Systems for $1,000 per year.

During the ceremony, previous scholarship winners were invited to speak to the students and offer some words of wisdom on life in college. Brown University graduate Kyle Jackson, 21, stressed the importance of utilizing resources available to students in college.

"Never forget why you were admitted to these wonderful schools," he said.

