ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT MAY PULL PLUG ON SHRIMP FARM

Ecology & Environment officials are on the verge of pulling the plug on the costly Costa Rican shrimp farming venture.

While Gerhard J. Neumaier, the chairman and chief executive officer at the Lancaster-based environmental services firm, said Tuesday that a final decision won't be made until the company's board meets next month, E&E already has started scaling back the shrimp farm's operations.

"We're reevaluating the situation," Neumaier said. "We have not evaluated everything and we will have a board meeting in July to decide what to do."

But Neumaier is clearly frustrated by the shrimp farm, which has lost nearly $5.7 million over the last three years after being repeatedly plagued by a viral infestation that has virtually wiped out several shrimp crops.

E&E officials earlier this year thought they'd found a solution to control the white spot virus by raising shrimp only when water temperatures topped 89 degrees -- a level that apparently causes changes in the shrimp's body chemistry and its primitive immune system that protects it against the highly contagious virus.

Then came the rains. After more than 8 1/2 inches of rain fell over a four-day period in mid-May, the water temperature in the farm's ponds fell significantly and the white spot virus, which is always present in the ponds, infected the shrimp crop once again.

Consequently, the shrimp started dying, leaving only a low yield on the shrimp crop that E&E now is harvesting, Neumaier said.

"The virus came back," Neumaier said. "We just couldn't maintain the temperature."

E&E officials, who had been losing patience with its persistent losses that overshadowed improvement in the company's laboratory and consulting business, now need to decide if enough is enough. In addition to the mounting losses and the continued problems from the white spot virus, shrimp prices also have been depressed because of a glut caused by the development worldwide of man-made shrimp ponds, like the ones run by E&E.

If the company decides to close and sell the shrimp farm, it likely would take a $4.5 million write-down during the current quarter, E&E said. That also would trigger a violation in one of the terms of the company's secondary line of credit, although the firm believes it would be able to negotiate new terms or line up alternate financing, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"It's been a big drain and that's one of the problems," Neumaier said. "We are doing quite well in our other businesses."

In fact, E&E's third-quarter profits grew by 47 percent to $588,100, or 14 cents per share, from $399,800, or 10 cents per share, a year ago on the strength of improved earnings from its consulting business and a turnaround at its Lancaster testing laboratory, which turned a small profit.

The company's sales grew by 33 percent to $24.4 million during the quarter that ended on April 26, compared with $18.3 million a year earlier, as E&E's revenues from its contracts from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to assess environmental damages caused by the Persian Gulf War grew by $2.1 million.

At the same time, E&E's business from the U.S. Defense Department rose by 52 percent, while its commercial revenues more than doubled because of increased work on pipeline projects.

