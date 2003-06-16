SENECAS CONTEST STATE LIMITS ON TOBACCO SALES

The Seneca Indians want a federal judge in Buffalo to prevent New York State officials from enforcing a controversial public health law targeting Internet and mail-order sales of tobacco products.

U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny will be asked to issue a temporary restraining order, directing the state to delay its enforcement of a law banning the Internet and mail-order sales that have made hundreds of millions of dollars for the Senecas and other Native American tribes.

State officials plan to begin on Wednesday enforcing a law that -- in the state's view -- prevents the sales of cigarettes and other tobacco products on the Internet and by mail order.

"Time is of the essence," said Joseph F. Crangle, an attorney for some Seneca tobacco retailers. "We're filing papers today, asking the judge for a TRO (temporary restraining order), and we hope he will schedule (legal) arguments in his court within the next couple of days."

Emotions are "extremely strong" among Native Americans affected by the impending state action, said Crangle, who hopes there will be no eruptions of violence if the state moves forward.

In April 1997, about 1,000 Seneca demonstrators shut down a section of the State Thruway in Hamburg and Silver Creek, protesting plans by the state to tax Native American gasoline and tobacco sales to people from outside the reservations. A number of state troopers were injured in the ruckus.

The state Department of Taxation and Finance said last week that it will enforce a public health law that was enacted in 2000. So far, the state has not enforced the law.

Some state officials estimate that the state is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year because the Internet and mail-order sales from Indian reservations are untaxed.

In April, Native American retailers asked Skretny to find the state law cannot legally be applied to Indian retailers.

"As a sovereign Indian nation, the Seneca Nation and its members continue to have the right of free trade and commerce with any entities on or off the reservation," the group said in its court papers. "The State of New York does not have the authority to limit Indian commerce or otherwise regulate Indian affairs."

A group headed by a Florida-based organization called OLTRA Inc. -- Online Tobacco Retailers Association -- is pressing the lawsuit against Gov. George E. Pataki, State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer and Dr. Antonia C. Novella, state health commissioner.

State lawyers argue that the law can be applied to Indians, and have asked Skretny to dismiss the lawsuit.

