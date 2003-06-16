PRODUCTION OF 'THREE SISTERS' IS HONEST AND UNCOMPROMISED

In any production of Anton Chekhov's great and complex play, "Three Sisters," the trick -- and it must be a profoundly difficult trick to pull off -- is to present the boredom of middle class life in a remote Russian village around 1900 without boring the pants off the mostly middle-class contemporary audience watching it.

One easy way to make the depiction of boredom interesting is to make these three sisters seem like grand young ladies who have been yanked out of some British drawing room and set down in a desolate village where "life chokes us like weeds." Of course they're down: These smart, sensitive creatures live in a place where all their education is, as Masha says, "a useless appendage, like a sixth finger."

Hint by bearing or speech in your actors that these women are more than small town semi-neurotics with small town potential, and you inject the happy idea into the play that, if only they could get to Moscow -- "that one dream" -- they would immediately blossom into well-adjusted individuals with a sure sense of purpose.

Even though they never do get there, the audience might then join their dream and imagine them as sweet victims of circumstance -- an old and enjoyable theatrical conceit. If things had only been different, they would have headed off to the big city and never seen another day of this damnable Chekhovian gloom.

Director Jackie Maxwell will have none of this. In Maxwell's intelligent and well-balanced production, Olga (Kelli Fox), Masha (Tara Rosling) and Irina (Caroline Cave) retain the peculiar inwardness that Chekhov gave them. They are not misplaced, geographically or psychically. Even though they don't like it and see clearly how it has limited them, they are bound to, and the product of, their social condition.

Chekhov's very specific kind of realism allows little space for dreamers, and Maxwell makes sure that Shaw Festival audiences don't fall into reverie about what life might have been, thereby missing Chekhov's beautifully shaded observations of what it really is.

This fastidiously honest and uncompromised production will be a challenge to audiences used to having Chekhov's meandering emotions pinned down by one or two big-scale performances. Under Maxwell's guidance there are no stars. Of the more than a dozen actors none disrupts Chekhov's slow, oblique revelations of feeling by pushing too hard on the character.

To some it may seem painfully slow and diffuse. Subtlety can seem merely plodding; and it doesn't help that Chekhov is diffuse. It took me a second viewing before I fully appreciated what Maxwell was doing.

The actors managed beautifully what might be called the "Chekhovian shuffle," the sense that everyone is alertly engaged with one another even as each comes off as somehow remote and self-absorbed. At the opening of the play Irina is momentarily happy -- "radiant," Olga calls her -- but Cave from the start artfully slips in various moody colors. Likewise, Fox's Olga's is a shifting blend of feelings, moving from feigned pragmatism to quiet despair. And in Rosling's very capable hands Masha, the stormier of the three, is a gorgeous patchwork of conflicting emotions that breaks out suddenly and just as abruptly hides itself away. Rosling has many fine scenes, from the explosion at the dinner table in Act I to the marvelous farewell scene at the end when her lover Vershinin (Kevin Bundy) leaves her.

There are excellent performances from just about everybody. Bundy makes the "philosophizing" Vershinin a likable idiot. Thankfully, Peter Krantz doesn't treat Solyony and his irrational outbursts -- like: "If he were my baby I would cook him and eat him" -- as a crazed buffoon. Instead, he finds the right balance of humor and darkness, which later will make his killing of Baron Tuzenback (Jeff Meadows) in a duel over Irina all the more disturbing.

David Schurmann, as the old military doctor Chebutykin, may have too many gestures and hee-ha-has in his bag of tricks but he makes up for it in the all-important drunken scene where he shuns all antics (save for the "suicide attempt" -- a face-dip into the wash basin -- inexplicably added to the script). I can't name them all, but Jennifer Phipps' old nanny was touchingly played. Douglas E. Hughes (Kulygin) and Meadows were impressive. Fione Byrne, an unsure but nasty domestic tyrant, was the perfect counterpart to her beleagured husband, Andrei, played with slumping self-disregard by Ben Carlson.

Susan Coyne's new translation, although generally clean and workable, at times tries too hard for a colloquial tone. Such expressions as "I'm pooped," "He's on a roll" and the real cringer, "She's a piece of work," mix uncomfortably with occasional Brit lingo like "She's a bit of a nutter."

The bona fide piece of work here is this fine production. Maxwell, in her first year as Shaw's artistic director, has given a difficult play a gentle, sensitive rendering that does Chekhov proud.

REVIEW

"Three Sisters"

Rating: *** 1/2

Drama by Anton Chekhov; translated by Susan Coyne.

Starring Kelli Fox, Tara Rosling, Caroline Cave, Kevin Bundy, Fiona Byrne. Directed by Jack ie Maxwell.

Continues through Aug. 2 in the Festival Theatre at the Shaw Festival, Niagara-on-the- Lake, Ont. (800) 511-SHAW.

