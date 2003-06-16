LEGISLATURE STRANGLING FREE-MARKET PRINCIPLES

The anti-business legislation of the New York State Legislature is appalling. The smoking ban, the increase in sales tax and the moratorium on liquor licenses are extremely anti-business. They are all egregious examples of how the Legislature has broken the economic principles of limited government interference in business and free choice.

The smoking ban takes away the right of establishments to determine how their businesses should be run. If the issue is secondhand smoke and the health of employees, it can be postulated that the employees can find work elsewhere if they feel their health is at risk. Concurrently, it should also be the choice of patrons whether they want to enter an establishment where smoking is prohibited.

As for the sales tax, not only does it hurt business, it hurts customers with increased taxes. If Albany wants to make up for shortfalls in its budget, then it should start by cutting its bureaucracy and red tape, which have been strangling the state since time immemorial.

Finally, the moratorium on liquor licenses based on the premise of protecting liquor stores from new competition is the biggest violation of free-market principles. The moratorium prevents the creation of competition, which benefits the customer by keeping prices down. What right does the Legislature have to prevent the creation of new business?

The Legislature has become an entity unto itself, paying no obligation to its constituents. This is apparent in the way it has steam-rolled legislation. The record is clear that the Legislature is preventing growth in the state. Stagnation will persist if it continues to violate the economic principles of limited interference and free choice.

WILLIAM L. MARCY

Buffalo