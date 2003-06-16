APARTMENT FIRE KILLS MAN, BURNS MOTHER

A 22-year-old Cheektowaga man was killed and his mother critically burned in an early-morning fire that broke out in his bedroom in the Kensington Village Apartments, police and fire officials said today.

Theodore C. Daughtry was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered on his bedroom floor in the second-floor apartment at 29C Kenville Road, authorities said.

"The firefighters were in the process of battling the blaze when they found his body in the bedroom," Capt. James Morath of the Cheektowaga police said.

Daughtry's mother, Elaine Paige, 45, who was on the front lawn when the first Cleveland Hill volunteer firefighters arrived at the scene, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what officials described as second-degree burns. She was listed in critical condition late this morning.

Cheektowaga police arson investigators remained at the scene at midmorning, and they planned to bring in a K-9 dog to help pinpoint the cause.

"We know it started in his bedroom," Morath said. "The fire was intense. The volunteer fire company did an excellent job of containing it to that apartment."

Cleve-Hill firefighters found the apartment engulfed in flames when they responded to the 1:42 a.m. alarm. They called for mutual aid and were assisted at the fire scene by volunteers from the U-Crest, Pine Hill and Rescue companies.

The first police officers and firefighters at the scene rescued an elderly man from one of the two first-floor apartments, and there were reports that he at first was reluctant to leave. But his change of mind apparently saved him from serious injury, or possibly death, because the ceiling later collapsed on his bed, officials said.

The residents of the other downstairs apartment, believed to be a woman and her child, also got out safely, although it was unclear whether they were rescued or got out on their own.

A preliminary estimate pegged the damage to the two-story building that contains four apartments at $200,000, officials said.

e-mail: gwarner@buffnews.com