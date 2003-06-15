IRENE H. TOMLINSON, EXECUTIVE SECRETARY

Irene H. Tomlinson, 81, of Wales Center, died Tuesday (June 10, 2003) in Mercy Hospital.

Born Irene Hetzel in Buffalo, Mrs. Tomlinson moved with her family to Marilla when she was a child. She graduated from East Aurora High School and Bryant & Stratton.

An executive secretary at the 4-H Division of the Erie County Cooperative Extension, Mrs. Tomlinson won a lifetime achievement award for her work. She also was a 4-H leader for many years.

Mrs. Tomlinson also worked for many years as an inspector for the Erie County Board of Elections.

She traveled extensively with her husband, Howard, who died in 2000.

She is survived by two daughters, Helen of Forest Hills and Ellice of Mastic; a son, H. Alan of Wales Center; a sister, Marie McAdam of Mendham, N.J.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be private.