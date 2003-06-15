AREA ALMANAC

Following are the weather data from the June 15, 2003 Buffalo News.

Buffalo through yesterday:

Temperature:

High/Low 70 /58 .

Normal high/low 75 /57 .

Record high 91 in 2001.

Record low 43 in 1946.

Last year's high/low 69 /60 .

Cooling Degree Days yest. 0 .

Precipitation:

Yesterday .01 inches.

Month to date 1.53 inches.

Normal month to date 1.80 inches.

Year to date 15.66 inches.

Normal year to date 16.76 inches.

Sunshine tomorrow:

Total possible 15 hours, 20 minutes.

Winds:

tomorrow N , 7 to 14 mph.

Air Quality: Today's forecast Good .

Yesterday Good .

Yesterday's offender Sulfur Dioxide, 7 .

Sky Watch:

Sunset tonight: 8:56 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:36 am.

Moonrise today: 10:46 pm .

Moonset today: 6:24 am .

Snowfall:

Yesterday: inches.

Season to date: inches.

Sunshine derby:

Number of days this year: 58 .

WNY forecast:

Temperature forecast:

Midnight: 59, 3 AM 56, 6 AM 55, 9 AM 63, Noon 69, 3 PM 71, 6 PM 70, 9 PM 63.

RealFeel Temperature:

Midnight: 59, 3 AM 57, 6 AM 56, 9 AM 70, Noon 77, 3 PM 76, 6 PM 69, 9 PM 61.

High pressure building southward from Canada will provide plenty of sunshine with a comfortable afternoon today. Dry, pleasant weather will continue tomorrow and Tuesday with more sunshine than clouds. A shower or thunderstorm may occur Wednesday.