AREA ALMANAC
Following are the weather data from the June 15, 2003 Buffalo News.
Buffalo through yesterday:
Temperature:
High/Low 70 /58 .
Normal high/low 75 /57 .
Record high 91 in 2001.
Record low 43 in 1946.
Last year's high/low 69 /60 .
Cooling Degree Days yest. 0 .
Precipitation:
Yesterday .01 inches.
Month to date 1.53 inches.
Normal month to date 1.80 inches.
Year to date 15.66 inches.
Normal year to date 16.76 inches.
Sunshine tomorrow:
Total possible 15 hours, 20 minutes.
Winds:
tomorrow N , 7 to 14 mph.
Air Quality: Today's forecast Good .
Yesterday Good .
Yesterday's offender Sulfur Dioxide, 7 .
Sky Watch:
Sunset tonight: 8:56 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:36 am.
Moonrise today: 10:46 pm .
Moonset today: 6:24 am .
Snowfall:
Yesterday: inches.
Season to date: inches.
Sunshine derby:
Number of days this year: 58 .
WNY forecast:
Temperature forecast:
Midnight: 59, 3 AM 56, 6 AM 55, 9 AM 63, Noon 69, 3 PM 71, 6 PM 70, 9 PM 63.
RealFeel Temperature:
Midnight: 59, 3 AM 57, 6 AM 56, 9 AM 70, Noon 77, 3 PM 76, 6 PM 69, 9 PM 61.
WNY Forecast:
High pressure building southward from Canada will provide plenty of sunshine with a comfortable afternoon today. Dry, pleasant weather will continue tomorrow and Tuesday with more sunshine than clouds. A shower or thunderstorm may occur Wednesday.
