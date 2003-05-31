EUGENIA O. KINDERMAN

A memorial service for Eugenia Osborn Kinderman, a longtime resident of Cheektowaga, will be held today in Columbus, Ind.

Mrs. Kinderman died in Silver Oaks Health Campus, Columbus, on Thursday (May 29, 2003) after a long illness. She was 83.

Born Eugenia Osborn in Monroe, Ga., she lived for 32 years in Cheektowaga, where she worked for the Westinghouse Corp. for more than 10 years before retiring and moving to Florida in 1979.

Mrs. Kinderman enjoyed reading.

Her husband of 57 years, Joseph E., died in 1999.

Survivors include three sons, Joseph A. of Columbus, James A. of Cheektowaga and Jo Barrie Williams of Williamsburg, Va.; a sister Irene Byram of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.