NO DECISION MADE ON SWIM STAFF IN HARASSMENT

Depew School Superintendent Robert F. DeFilippo said Wednesday there are no plans to remove any of the teachers or the principal accused of ignoring the sexually charged harassment of a swim team member by one of his teammates.

"There is no substance to that," DeFilippo said of concerns among swim team parents and others that the teachers and the principal will be fired or transferred because of the controversy. "We've made no decisions relative to anything yet."

District officials are investigating allegations that a swim team member, then a freshman, was repeatedly harassed by a teammate, a senior, between 2001 and 2002 -- sometimes with other teammates watching and laughing.

According to statements taken by police from team members, the harassment included such actions as dancing naked in a suggestive manner in front of the freshman in the locker room, trapping him to perform simulated sex on him, and leaving him bound and gagged in the school instrument room.

The statements also say the swim coach, Joseph C. Franjoine; the band teacher, George J. Kroetsch; and Principal Edward Balaban knew of the problem.

Although the senior pleaded guilty to harassment in December and paid a $165 fine, district officials have opened a probe into the case at the request of the victim's parents.

Parents of swim team members, as well as the senior's family, contend the case is being exaggerated. But one father said he thought the freshman was picked on because he was allowed to miss some practices, which upset teammates.

"He received special treatment," the father said.

He also said the parents and the students are worried the controversy will end the team. He said it is already hard to get boys to try out for the swim team.

"Now you've parents reading this," he said.

