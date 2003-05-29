NEW DIRECTOR IS CHOSEN FOR ARTS COUNCIL

An exhaustive search for a new executive director of the Chautauqua County Arts Council has produced a result.

The Arts Council announced Tuesday it has named artist and arts manager David Schein to the position, which he will take over in August.

Schein has said, "I'm anxious to have the opportunity to weave the arts inextricably into the fabric of the civic life of Chautauqua County."

Sue Jones, chairwoman of the Arts Council and a member of the search committee that began looking for a new executive director in November, said: "We had over 50 resumes submitted. We've done extensive interviewing several times, and we just finally agreed, dotting all the i's and crossing all the t's, with Mr. Schein."

Schein has been executive director of the Free Streets Program in Chicago since 1996 and artistic director since 1991. Free Streets is known nationally and internationally as an arts provider and producer of community-based projects in theater, music and writing.

Prior to his association with Free Streets, Schein was a performer, director and producer of "Whoopi Goldberg on Broadway," and toured and performed with Goldberg throughout North America and Europe.

Jones said: "He was looking for something more in a rural setting. He does have acquaintances in northern Chautauqua County that have been long-term friends since college. So he was somewhat familiar with the area and is looking forward to coming back to Chautauqua County."

Attorney Marty Idzik, chosen to replace Phillip Morris as executive director in early 2002, "seemed interested at first," Jones said, "but things involving his legal profession kept him from pursuing it. So we decided that we would do a nationwide search."

The Arts Council will hold a reception for Schein at 5 p.m. June 17 in Reg Lenna Civic Center, here, and at 7:30 p.m. in the Adams Art Gallery, Dunkirk.