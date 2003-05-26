ANNIKA'S ADVENTURE MADE EVERYONE A WINNER

Annika Sorenstam will be back on the LPGA Tour this week trying to defend her title in the Kellogg-Keebler Classic, one of 13 tournaments she won last season. Record crowds are expected at Stonebridge Country Club outside Chicago after she took the golf world on a thrilling, two-round adventure at the Colonial.

Really, when was the last time the country was riveted to the television in anticipation of someone trying to make the cut on the PGA Tour? Try never. Certainly, you weren't placing bets last week on whether Sergio Garcia would be playing the weekend. Nobody seems to remember Tiger's first birdie.

Few will forget Annika.

There were so many arguments about whether she belonged, so much made over whether she would make the cut, but it was all meaningless drivel. Everyone walked out a winner this time. She missed the cut and didn't earn a dime, making her the only person on either tour who didn't capitalize when she shot 5 over par during the two rounds. I wasn't pulling for her to make the cut. I wanted her to go one better -- and win.

Colonial and USA Network were laughing all the way to the Bank of America, which offered her a sponsor's exemption. I'm not sure about the ratings, but my guess is USA never had a larger audience for the first two rounds of a non-major. The PGA Tour's Web site crashed Thursday because, after all, nothing could withstand that many hits.

Heck, media coverage of the LPGA Corning Classic more than doubled Thursday because fans were begging for Annika from all angles. The women's tour was on CBS' morning show and ABC's World News Tonight. The opening round in Corning sold out for the first time ever. Why? Annika. She was 2,000 miles away.

"It was a great week for golf," LPGA Tour Commissioner Ty Votaw said.

It was a great week for the LPGA, a shining moment in its history. Sorenstam created a buzz, but Juli Inkster had something better brewing Sunday in Corning. She broke the course record with a 10-under par 62, the lowest score by a winner in the final round in LPGA history. She broke the tourney record with a 24-under par 264, fourth-best score ever in an LPGA event.

"We have a great tour out here," Inkster said. "We have a lot of great players who don't get noticed. Annika won 13 times last year, and it was just a blip. It took for her to play in a PGA event for her to get the recognition she deserves. She gained respect from a lot of people, not just the PGA players. I'm talking about people who don't know golf, who don't know women's golf. When you have Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on TNT talking Annika Sorenstam and people talking golf, it's good for us."

The LPGA was begging for a boost after spending years trying to improve its image. Last year, tour consultants mapped out five points of celebrity and basically pleaded with the women to show more flair and be more gracious with fans. Sorenstam is the LPGA's biggest star and greatest ambassador, and here she was, putting the entire tour on trial in a men's event.

If you think Annika was nervous, you should have seen her rivals on the LPGA Tour. They practically cared more about her score than their own. They were asking for updates during their rounds, watching the Colonial on the Jumbotron behind the 18th green, huddling around the television in the locker room. She hasn't played Corning since 1995, but she was still the talk of the tournament.

The social ramifications her performance in Texas would have on girls and young women were significant enough. LPGA members feared people would view their tour as a joke if Annika fell on her face. Kelli Kuehne estimated half the women's tour was among her detractors. Kuehne was still arguing her position Sunday, saying women simply don't belong on the men's tour. She failed to realize there was so little to lose, so much to gain.

"I'm not against what she did. I was skeptical about her decision," Kuehne said. "The PGA Tour is for the men, and the LPGA Tour is for the women. If you're a girl, you're not a Boy Scout. The LPGA Tour is for the best female players in the world. We're all about women's equity and women's lib and all that. Well, it's 2003. Support your tour by playing it."

Don't worry, Kelli. Sorenstam will be back, as she said, where she belongs. Even she acknowledged she can't keep up with the big boys on the PGA Tour. Currently, there's nobody on the women's tour who can maintain the length and consistency to survive long term with the men. It's not a sign of failure. It's just a fact.

But it's funny, many of the weekend hackers who criticized Sorenstam for playing last week can learn the most from watching her and the other women play. The women hit their drivers about 250 yards and are straighter than the Pope. Inkster didn't hit a 300-yard drive all week and finished 24-under.

The women's average score in Corning was 69.66 shots on Sunday. I guess you could say they know a little something about getting around a golf course.

By the way, did you notice who won the Colonial? Me neither.

e-mail: bgleason@buffnews.com