Tracy Kristin Hutchinson and David James Kalinski, programmers/analysts for HSBC Bank USA, Buffalo, were married at 6 p.m. Friday in Hearthstone Manor, Depew, where a reception was given. After traveling to Cancun, Mexico, the couple will be at home in Lockport.

Parents of the bride are Dale and Pam Graham of Newfane. The bridegroom is the son of Joe and Nancy Kalinski of Buffalo.

The bride is a graduate of Niagara County Community College and the bridegroom is a graduate of University at Buffalo.