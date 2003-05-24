President Bush should be given credit for his recent stance supporting a ban on assault weapons, and drawing the ire of the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups. Now he needs to follow up by actively pressuring the House to pass an extension on the bill that bans semiautomatic assault weapons.

Bush, true to his word, stood by his election campaign promise by supporting the 1994 legislation that outlawed the sale and possession of such firearms. But it will expire next year unless Congress extends it. Sens. Charles Schumer and Dianne Feinstein introduced a bill that would extend the ban for 10 years. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay said that the House would not act on renewing the bill. Bush needs to demand House and Senate action.

Obviously, this is legislation that gun rights groups have vowed to fight. On the flip side, gun control advocates do not entirely agree with the legislation because they say it has loopholes that they would like to see closed.

For an administration that has seemed, so far, unrestrained in its determination to pander to the conservative right, Bush's stand on this piece of legislation is significant. And it is not entirely without political risk. Gun rights are something many Americans are intensely concerned about.

Not that the president will lose support on his right flank over this one issue. But it is fair to say that the White House took a risk, albeit one at a time when the president's popularity is robust following the war in Iraq.

Still, Bush needs to use his considerable political capital to push for the ban, or his support will amount to little. He made a promise on the campaign trail, now he needs to work to keep it.