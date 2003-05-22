WIK'S HIRES DRAW FIRE FROM BOARD

Before leaving Amherst to take a new, $70,000 job at the Erie County Water Authority, Highway Superintendent Thomas J. Wik had a few things he wanted to do.

One was to give a job to the daughter of Town Clerk Susan K. Jaros, who also happens to be the boss of Wik's wife, Mary.

Two weeks ago, Wik left for vacation and announced that he's stepping down as town highway chief to become an engineer at the Water Authority -- a job paying $8,000 more than he now makes.

On Wednesday, Wik turned in his resignation, effective at midnight Monday, just hours before he is due to start his new job. By waiting until then, he forced the Town Board to delay plans to name an interim highway superintendent.

"(Wik) was gone for two weeks, and he wasn't at the Town Board meeting on Monday. When you have a department with a $15 million budget, somebody has to be in charge," Council Member Shelly Schratz said Wednesday.

Schratz was prepared Monday to ask the Town Board to name highway crew chief Robert Anderson -- who is now front-runner in the race for highway superintendent -- as interim superintendent until the end of the year. Because Wik hadn't submitted his resignation in time for Monday's meeting, she withdrew the measure. A special meeting will be held Tuesday to make the Anderson appointment.

Beyond that, officials say, after announcing his retirement, Wik hired Sarah Jaros, daughter of the town clerk, to a full-time laborer's job.

Wik said Jaros was hired because of her good work as a mosquito-control worker. He also said he's moving on to a better opportunity and leaving his department "in great shape."

But critics claim that Susan Jaros gave special help to Wik's wife when she returned to town employment several years ago and received an appointment as principal clerk-typist.

Normally, the vacant job would have gone to a lower-paid worker. But, in an unusual move, Jaros petitioned the county Personnel Department to reinstate Mary Wik as principal clerk typist, a job she had held before leaving the clerk's office in the 1990s.

According to Jaros, there is no connection between her daughter's new job and Mary Wik's promotion. Jaros also said Mary Wik was the best-qualified candidate for her job.

Mary Wik declined to comment. Other town officials say that, as an independently elected highway superintendent, Wik has the right to hire whomever he wishes, as long as he has money in his budget to pay for the new positions.

"What concerns me is, theoretically, he could hire 10 people, and there might be funds for now; but come October, there might be no money. . . . I'd like to see Bob Anderson come in with a clean slate," Amherst Personnel Director Robert McCarthy said.

But Wik's critics say his actions are part of a pattern and that his department is rife with labor problems and under investigation for questionable purchasing and other possible problems.

"Tom's left the department in chaos. . . . The public deserves better service," Jeffrey Kobus, president of the highway workers union, said.

"This will just stir up more trouble," Schratz said when asked about the hiring of Sarah Jaros.

"Taking into consideration that he's resigned publicly and he's taken a new job . . . it would make sense that whoever takes Tom's place would have an opportunity to fill the job," she said.

