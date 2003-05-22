HEJNA STARTS AMATEUR GOLF SEASON WITH WIN

The season-opening event on the men's local amateur golf circuit was not a tournament for underdogs.

The tees were all the way back at Western New York's toughest course, Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora. The soft fairways were yielding no roll. The wind was brisk.

You needed to bring plenty of game just to break 80. So it was no surprise the winner was one of the area's most talented amateurs and a player from the home course. Crag Burn's Tony Hejna shot a 1-over-par 73 to best a field of 90 at the Crag Burn Scratch Invitational.

The reigning state amateur champion, Kyle Hess of the Cherry Hill Club and the University of Richmond, finished second at 74.

"I didn't do anything great, I didn't do anything lousy," said Hejna, who made 13 pars, two birdies and three bogeys.

That's a prescription for success in tough conditions. Crag Burn plays 7,066 yards from the back tees with a course rating of 75.0. That means a scratch golfer is expected to shoot 3-over at that yardage. Only a quarter of the field, 22 players, broke 80.

"It was a north-northeasterly wind, which makes the course, in my opinion, play more difficult than the traditional wind," Hejna said. "Some of the longer and more difficult holes, which traditionally play downwind, play into the wind."

The 35-year-old Hejna is a former hockey star at Nichols and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He finished 12th in the Buffalo District Player of the Year race last year. He made the top 32 of the state amateur and won the Crag Burn club championship. He was eighth in the points race in 2000.

"He has a good all-around game," said Crag Burn club pro Lonnie Nielsen. "He doesn't have too many weaknesses. The course, (when it is) set up long, plays right into his hands. He has some power and he's a good putter."

Moving up in the ranking, however, isn't a high priority for Hejna, due to family and work obligations. He's a senior vice president at HSBC Bank.

"I'm not going to practice a lot," he said. "I'm going to play to have fun and whatever happens, happens. The reality is to finish high in the ranking you need to do well at the Buffalo District championship or the state events."

The win gave Hejna 125 points. Last year, Cherry Hill's Tim Hume won the season championship with 910 points. Hume has won the points race four of the past five years.

Hess earned 100 points for second. Finishing tied for third at 75 were Depew's Tony Baccari of Stafford CC, Homer Capotis of Erie, Pa., and Sandy Billyard, owner of Hunters Pointe Golf Course in Welland, Ont. Baccari and Billyard each got 86.6 points. Capotis does not earn any, because his club is not in the Buffalo district. Baccari, 46, made the quarterfinals of last year's state amateur and finished eighth in the points race.

Two high school players had high finishes. Billy Hanes, a junior at St. Francis, tied for sixth at 76. Garrett Green, a junior at the Park School, tied for ninth at 77.

The top 20 finishers earn points in the club invitationals. Seven years ago there weren't any single-day scratch invites. Now there are at least eight, which has allowed the player-of-the-year race to flourish.

"It's a great thing for competition," said former BDGA champion Bob Rosen, whose club, Westwood CC, hosts its scratch invite Tuesday. "It gives players the opportunity to get better against top competition, and we're attracting top players from outside the district, as well."

The district championship is worth 250 points to the winner. Winning state amateur or Ontario amateur events is worth 200. A new rule instituted this year dictates that only a player's best five finishes in club invitationals count toward the points ranking. This prevents giving an inordinate advantage to players whose work schedules allow them to play in every event.

