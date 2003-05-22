1. You don't have to be Galileo to appreciate the night sky.

Come be an amateur astronomer at Buffalo State College's Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at 8 p.m. Friday, for the first of the summer's observation nights. The evening starts with a guided tour of the summer night sky in the planetarium. Then it's off to see the constellations for real, with an hour of outdoor observation. Be sure to bring a telescope or binoculars and a lawn chair.

Programs will not be held on cloudy nights. (Call 878-4911.) The planetarium is located in the Science Building at the 1300 Elmwood Ave. campus, with parking available in Lot S-1, accessible from Iroquois Drive. It's free.

2. Did you forget that May is National Bike Month? Don't worry. The folks at the Pedaling History Bicycle Museum sure didn't. Join them from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for a leisurely bike tour. There's even free admission to the museum located at 3943 N. Buffalo Road in Orchard Park after the ride. Call 662-3853 for more information and reservations.

3. The British are coming! And so are French and early American soldiers.

Three centuries of military prowess will converge at Old Fort Niagara's "Niagara's Soldiers Through the Ages: 1700-2003" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visitors can take part in the action with lessons in cannon firing and shelter building. And when you're done, try on some period clothing. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, and recruits under age 6 get in free. Old Fort Niagara is located in Youngstown.

4. Learn about the flora and fauna of Delaware Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday during a Wildlife Folklore Workshop, one of many being offered this summer by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy in partnership with the Buffalo Audubon Society.

Let's hope that some exciting wildlife decides to come out of hiding, other than squirrels. Call the Conservancy at 838-1249, Ext. 23, to register. The tour costs $5 for Conservancy and Audubon Society members, $7 for non-members.

5. If you've wondered how much an elephant eats in a day, come to the Buffalo Zoo at 300 Parkside Ave. for Elephantastic Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Elephant keepers will be ready to answer questions about the friendly pachyderms, even what they eat. Take home a picture with the guests of honor for $5.

Activities are free with zoo admission: Children age 2 and under get in free; children ages 3 to 14, $3.50; adults, $7; seniors, $3.