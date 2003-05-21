WHAT'S HAPPENING

Movies: Opening Friday, "Bruce Almighty" (PG-13, starring Jim Carrey); May 30, "The Italian Job" (crime caper, Mark Wahlberg); June 6, "2 Fast, 2 Furious"; June 13, "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd" (PG-13, sorry, no Jim Carrey or Jeff Daniels); June 20, "The Hulk"; June 27, "Charlie's Angels (Full Throttle)."

New on video: Arrived Tuesday, "Antwone Fisher" and "Star Trek: Nemesis"; coming Tuesday, "A Guy Thing" and "The Recruit"; June 3, "Die Another Day"; June 10, "Old School" and "Jungle Book 2."

Concerts: Monday, Kiss the Summer Hello (LL Cool J, Tyrese, Field Mob, Sean Paul, Daniel Bedingfield, Seven Day Faith and more), Six Flags Darien Lake; May 30, Edgefest at Dunn Tire Park (Staind, Cold, the Juliana Theory, Seether, Klear and more); June 6, Dashboard Confessional, ECC Flickinger Center; June 13, Dixie Chicks with Joan Osbourne, HSBC Arena; June 20, Dave Matthews Band, Six Flags Darien Lake; Aug. 1, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera, HSBC Arena; Aug. 7, Warped Tour at Six Flags Darien Lake (Rancid, Pennywise, Taking Back Sunday, Less Than Jake, the Ataris, Dropkick Murphys and more).WILD DRIVING IN 'MIDNIGHT CLUB II'

With solid graphics and high-velocity action, "Midnight Club II" (PlayStation 2 but available soon for Xbox and PC, $49.99) is a fine racing game. Throw in some edginess -- in this case, illegal racing on city streets -- and you have a really nice package. If you've seen the movie "The Fast and the Furious," you know "Midnight Club II."

This is a follow-up to a game released in 2000. There are better graphics and the addition of motorcycles, but the biggest change is online play. You have three cities to tear up: L.A., Paris and Tokyo. Each night, racers meet for adrenaline-pumping sprints through alleys, thoroughfares and highways. There are no rules. If you tire of the races, you can design your own track. You can also go online to battle, play capture the flag or chat with others on strategy. I found people passing around cheat codes that unlock goodies. The more than two dozen generic cars and bikes have varying capabilities. Fairly detailed controls let you compensate with moves like tailslide and weight transfer.

(Rated T for teen, Web site: www.midnightclub2.com) -- By Jim Schaefer, Knight Ridder Newspapers

GOOD ENOUGH TO EAT

It's going to take some doing to remember that Buttercream Frosting Body Butter is a treat for the skin, and not for the tummy. The luxurious body cream looks and smells like it came off a second-grader's birthday cake. But instead of causing instant sugar headaches, it leaves your skin soft and smooth, an infinitely nicer result.

The body butter ($15) is just one product in the new Bakery Collection from the Jaqua Girls, a cool body-care company. Check out www.jaquagirls.com to see everything from Orange Vanilla Sugar Body Scrub ($15) to Sweet Face ($25), a kit that contains Pumpkin Pie Face Mask, Wild Cherry Tart Face Scrub and other yummy facial fixes. Visit the Jaqua Girls Web site for buying information.

RETURN OF THE PANTS

"The Second Summer of the Sisterhood" by Ann Brashares (Delacorte, $15.95) is the perfect story of best friends -- four girls who share their emotions, experiences and pants. The much-anticipated sequal to Brashares' "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" is a lighthearted story with lots of twists and turns along the way. Bee, Carmen, Tibby and Lena are easy to relate to and you often see yourself in them. Their stories are unique and exciting, yet easy to link to your own life. "Second Summer of the Sisterhood" is a wonderful story that is worth reading.

-- Megan Lynch, Mount Mercy Academy

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Relationships are always exciting for the first few months. It's like when you go to the carnival, and you're like, 'I want to go on this ride; I want cotton candy' Then a couple of hours into it, you kind of start getting sick."

Musician Michelle Branch, in Seventeen magazine.

-- Knight Ridder Newspapers