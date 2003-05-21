BUS TOUR HIGHLIGHTS HISTORY, ARCHITECTURE OF NEIGHBORHOODS

The first regularly scheduled bus tours highlighting city parks, architecture, history and neighborhoods have been launched by Gray Line-Niagara, the local branch of the international tour operation.

The narrated four-hour tour, titled "Buffalo's Best -- History, Architecture and the Olmsted Crescent" will leave at 12:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Sunday, starting today, from the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society Museum on Nottingham Court.

Primary attractions, beginning with the history museum itself, include Frederick Law Olmsted's Delaware Park, the Buffalo Zoo, Darwin Martin House, Forest Lawn, Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Burchfield-Penney Art Center, Tri-Main Building -- the home of several cultural organizations -- and Buffalo Museum of Science.

Tourists also will see the Elmwood Strip, City Hall, Theatre District, Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, Erie County Botanical Gardens and historic city neighborhoods.

Tourists will "get a taste of the city while viewing the Olmsted-designed parks, some of the best works of architects Frank Lloyd Wright, H.H. Richardson, Louis Sullivan, E.B. Green and others," said William M. Kingsley, Gray Line-Niagara group sales manager.

The Historical Society is adding new visitor information services to accommodate bus riders and other tourists, said William H. Siener, executive director.

The adult fare will be $39.95. Children 12 and younger will ride free, with a limit of one child per paid adult; the cost is $19.95 for each additional child. Ticket prices include passports to Art on Wheels destinations in Erie and Niagara counties. Tickets are on sale at the Historical Society Museum and Gray Line information centers. Reservations are recommended.

Tours will continue through Oct. 19.

