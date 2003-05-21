BAR OWNERS WORK AGAINST SMOKING BAN

State legislators may have pulled a fast one in March with the passage of a new smoking ban, but don't try telling members of the Innkeepers Association of Western New York that it's a done deal.

Tavern owners, employees, vendors and their supporters overflowed a banquet room in Hearthstone Manor in Depew on Tuesday, when officials from the Innkeepers and the Empire State Restaurant & Tavern associations outlined strategies geared ultimately toward repealing the legislation.

The smoking ban, enacted March 26, takes effect July 24.

It bans smoking in bars, restaurants, offices and covered outdoor patios. The few exceptions will be Native American casinos, private clubs and state-registered cigar bars that were established before the law was signed.

"Nothing will get done unless we unite and have an action plan to repeal this law," said Patrick H. Hoak, president of the Innkeepers Association.

Posters identifying state representatives, along with their phone numbers and how they voted, were distributed Tuesday to tavern owners. Legislators who voted against the ban are identified on the posters as "our friend."

Tavern owners and employees were encouraged to get people to make phone calls to legislators.

"Let them know how we feel," Hoak said.

Assemblyman Richard A. Smith, D-Hamburg, previously said the legislation was rushed through without public hearings. Legislative leaders reached agreement on a Friday, the bill was printed over the weekend and passed by the Legislature the next Wednesday, with Gov. George E. Pataki signing it less than two hours later.

"This is what, in Albany, we call a greased pig," Smith was quoted in May 11 editions of The Buffalo News. "It went through so fast we couldn't get a hand on it."

Shortly before the law was passed, Hoak said, legislators offered assurances that nothing would happen on the issue this year.

Tucker Curtin, owner of the Steer and Lake Effect Diner, neighboring restaurants in Buffalo, told the crowd to let politicians know they're going to be losing contributions.

"Make your message clear: 'You vote against me, I'll do everything in my power to vote against you,' " Curtin said.

Everett "Skip" Boise, board chairman of Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, said the law ostensibly was to protect employees by patching up holes in the state's Clean Indoor Air Act.

"The bill isn't about smoking," he said. "It's not about health issues."

"It's about freedom. It's about rights of choice," Boise said.

The statewide organization is preparing a lawsuit, he said, citing the law's vagueness, unenforceability and unconstitutionality. Lobbying efforts continue, said Boise, who also encouraged phone calls to state legislators.

Boise said the organization also supports tavern owners who decide to pull the plugs on their Quick Draw lottery machines to protest the smoking ban. "It's hitting (the state) right in the pocketbook," he said.

Several-hundred businesses across the state already have done so.

Of the 2,917 retailers in the state with Quick Draw, 350 were not working Monday, said Carolyn Hapeman, Lottery Division spokeswoman. Sales on Monday were down $233,000 compared with an average Monday, which usually brings in $1.3 million.

Retailers keep 6 percent of the sales.

A recently formed group called New York State Bar and Restaurant Freedom organized the boycott. However, the statewide trade association did send information to its members about the Quick Draw boycott.

According to Scott Wexler, executive director of Empire State Restaurant & Tavern Association, "The principal concern of these folks is they look at their business and see a large degree of smokers and they believe based on their experience in the industry that this will drive their customers away and hurt their business."

News Business Reporter Lisa Haarlander contributed to this report.

e-mail: jhabuda@buffnews.com