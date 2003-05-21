ADJUSTMENTS MADE IN PLAN FOR HOTEL

One small move of a building is one giant leap for Jamestown. A Hampton Inn proposed for downtown will be moved 65 feet from Third Street farther down Washington Street. That small move seems to have made everyone involved in the development of the city's West End happy.

A news conference on the issue was held Tuesday morning on the site, with representatives from the Gebbie Foundation, Downtown Jamestown Development Corporation, Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center and Shawbucks joining Hampton Inn developers Andy and Hemant Patel.

Following the fourth meeting of the group -- which has been called stakeholders in the property at Third and Washington streets -- last week, a consensus was reached that appeared to satisfy all involved.

The news released Tuesday included word that Lafayette Street, which runs alongside the Jamestown Savings Bank Ice Arena, might be made one way, while continuing to allow access to the ice arena, Shawbucks, the Hampton Inn, and the former Erie-Lackawanna Railroad Station, which is to undergo renovations.

Jamestown Development Director Steve Centi said that as simple as this move may seem, it still has a long way to go before it can be officially enacted.

"The orientation of the building is along Washington, set back 65 feet from the curb line at Third Street. That's the draft proposal that's being considered by the Planning Commission. So, there was some movement, and that was a result of the meetings that we had addressing the major issues that have been brought out, in relation to site lines, accessibility, and parking."

Centi said that thanks must be given to Jamestown Chamber of Commerce President Michael Sullivan for moderating the meetings that led to the consensus. Sullivan also has been spokesman for the group of West End stakeholders.

Jamestown Planning Commission Chairman Greg Rabb saw the plans Tuesday afternoon, and said his group will be lead agency for the project.

Rabb said that a special meeting has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. May 29.