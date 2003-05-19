BATAVIA SCHOOL BUDGET TO BE EXPLAINED

BATAVIA -- School district voters will get a detailed explanation Tuesday of a $33.1 million budget that could mean a 6 percent real property tax increase.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. in Jackson School. The hearing had been postponed because of uncertainty over state aid.

Superintendent Richard G. Stutzman Jr. said that with the district facing a reduction in state aid, the spending plan is $672,000 less than the budget he originally presented in mid-January.

However, it represents nearly $1 million in additional spending over this year's budget, an increase of 3 percent.

The actual tax rate won't be known until August, when assessment roles are completed for the city and parts of the towns of Batavia and Stafford that are in the district.