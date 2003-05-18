TOBACK - DAOUST

Susan Toback became the bride of Shawn Daoust at noon Saturday in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Clarence. The Rev. Thomas D. Doyle heard their exchange of vows.

A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens for the couple, who will be at home in Amherst.

Donald and Arlene Toback of Lancaster are parents of the bride. The bridegroom's parents are David Daoust and Susan and Daniel Murray, all of Niagara Falls.

A graduate of St. Mary High School, the bride is a pharmacy assistant with Univera Healthcare. The bridegroom is a relationship manager with Key Bank.

Scott - Nichol

Williamsville South High School graduates Cristin A. Scott and Christian R. Nichol II exchanged marriage vows at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. John Lutheran Church, Depew.

The Rev. Michael C. Blackwell performed the ceremony for the daughter of Wesley C. and Carol A. Scott of Williamsville and the son of Christian R. and Kathleen C. Nichol, also of Williamsville.

A reception was given in Joseph's Country Manor and Grove. After a trip to Key West, Fla., the couple will be at home in Depew.

The bride is a collector with Fleet Services Corp. A graduate of Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, the bridegroom is a chef in Eddie Ryan's Restaurant.

Meyer - Schuler

St. Joseph Cathedral was the setting at 2 p.m. Saturday for the wedding of Megan A. Meyer and Patrick J. Schuler, who exchanged vows before Monsignor James F. Campbell.

A reception was given in Hearthstone Manor. After taking a cruise in the Caribbean, the newly married couple will be at home in Buffalo.

James and Linda Meyer of Eden are the parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of Michael and Kathleen Schuler of Cheektowaga.

The bride is a graduate of Eden Central High School and Niagara County Community College and the bridegroom is a graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

Shifflett - Ennis

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church was the setting at 2 p.m. Saturday for the ceremony that united Laura A. Shifflett and David J. Ennis Jr. of Kenmore in marriage. The Rev. Harry Winter performed the ceremony.

A reception for the newly married couple was given in Marinaccio's Restaurant, Williamsville.

Susan L. Campbell and John L. Shifflett, both of Buffalo, are the bride's parents.

The bridegroom is the son of Beverly A. McDaniel and David J. Ennis, both of Buffalo.

The bride attended McKinley High School.

The bridegroom is a roofer employed by Olympic Builders.