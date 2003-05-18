CLARIFICATION

In an Associated Press story published in The Buffalo News on May 9 about the suspension of two coaches and 15 players on the Massapequa High School baseball team for visiting a striptease club in Florida, the AP included quotations attributed by the newspaper Newsday to assistant coach Tom Sheedy.

Sheedy was quoted as saying in a telephone interview that 15 players were involved, that a parent escorted the players into the club and that the coaches didn't hear about the incident until two days later.

On Thursday, Newsday reported that Sheedy denied speaking to its reporter for an article, which was the basis of the AP account. Sheedy referred Newsday to a teachers union representative, who said the comments about the team trip were made by the coach's son, Tom Sheedy III.

Sheedy declined to comment when reached by the AP. Head coach Bob Dell, in an interview with the AP, said it was untrue that a parent was with the youths in the striptease club.