Wayne A. Smothers, a self-employed mechanic, died unexpectedly Wednesday (May 14, 2003) in his Buffalo home. He was 44.

Born in Athens, Texas, he moved to Buffalo in his teens and was a graduate of Burgard Vocational High School. Smothers enjoyed chess and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, the former Delores Bell of Buffalo; four daughters, Tumarea and Tracy, and Whitney and Monica Bell, all of Buffalo; two sons, Wayne A. Jr. and Jermaine Bell, both of Buffalo; his mother, Ella Mae Thomas of Buffalo; four sisters, Dr. Brenda McIntyre of Florida, and Elaine, Rose Mary and Jacqueline, all of Buffalo; two brothers, Elder Harley and James W. III, both of New York City; and eight grandchildren.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in Apostolic Rock Church, 1198 Jefferson Ave.