SUNDAY LIQUOR SALES ARE SET TO POUR IT ON

People who do their shopping on Sundays will soon be able to add a bottle of wine or a liter of Scotch to their list.

Among the State Legislature bills that survived vetoes by the governor Thursday was one allowing liquor stores to open on Sundays.

As part of a compromise, however, they must close on one other day of their choosing. The traditional noon starting time for Sunday alcohol sales also applies.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States estimates the state will realize an additional $26.7 million in tax revenue from increased sales.

New York becomes the 26th state -- and the fourth in the past two years -- to allow Sunday retail liquor sales.

"Finally, after years of inconvenience, New York consumers, tourists and retailers are no longer shackled by this antiquated blue law," said Peter Cressy, president of the council.

State Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-North Tonawanda, was one of the sponsors of the original bill, which would have allowed seven-day sales.

He said the only controversy he was aware of was from retailers themselves, pitting those who wanted Sunday sales against those who wanted to keep having Sundays off.

Thus the six-day compromise.

Maziarz said he does not think the change will necessarily result in more alcohol consumption.

It was, he said, a matter of convenience for consumers and an attempt to recapture Sunday sales that have been lost to Pennsylvania and Canada.

"And it will help local wineries like the Niagara County Wine Trail," he said Friday.

But Richard J. Gallagher, executive director of Alcohol & Drug Dependency Services, said, "The more accessible and available a product is, the more it will be used and the more consequences there will be."

By consequences, Gallagher means motor vehicle accidents, drunken driving arrests and criminal behavior.

"If you look at the total picture, the (state) policy doesn't make sense. . . . It doesn't take into consideration the consequences and cost to society," to say nothing of the cost in human suffering, Gallagher said.

Professionals in the alcohol abuse treatment business advocated a penny-a-beer tax they estimated would have raised $35 million. The bill went nowhere, Gallagher said.

The New York State Catholic Conference also opposes the measure.

Sunday, once set aside as a day to honor God, has become "just another day for many Americans," it said in a statement.

And while the church is not prohibitionist, "We believe it is not wise to pass legislation that encourages people to drink more than they already do. . . . The state must not encourage addictive behavior in a quest to balance the budget."

Most area liquor retailers favor the new law, according to Steve Glamuzina, president of the 117-member Empire Liquor Store Association.

"Sunday is a huge shopping day (second only to Saturday), and marketing surveys have indicated people will make more (liquor) purchases," he said.

The bill also places a five-year moratorium on the issuing of new retail sales licenses, which also will help the store owners, said Glamuzina, owner of Georgetown Square Wine and Liquor in Williamsville.

But some store owners like things just the way they are.

"I've been closed on Sundays for 47 years and will stay closed," said Richard Herlan of Herlan's Liquors in Newfane.

"I might change my mind down the road, but for now I don't feel (the Sunday opening) is necessary."

Wedge Discount Liquors is a major retailer in Niagara Falls; owner Brian Mokhiber said he enjoys spending Sundays with his family. "I would prefer to stay closed on Sundays, but I'll have to see what the competition does," he said.

"Money is taking us away from our family values."

