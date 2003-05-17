2003 SUMMER CAMPS DIRECTORY -- PART 2 OF 3

Football

* Jerry Butler's Athletes in Action Football Camp (June 29-July 3) will hold a registration day June 29 between 3-6 p.m. at Hilbert College in Hamburg. The camp is open to skilled position athletes (wide receiver, running back, tight end, quarterback, defensive back and linebacker) in grades 8-12. All training instruction will be provided by professional players and premier high school coaches from the surrounding area. Cost is $275 for the five-day noncontact skills camp including room, board, tuition and insurance. Applications due by June 25. Call 496-8286 or 648-0748.

* Alfred University Team Football Camp, hosted by head coach Dave Murray, will be held July 20-24. The cost is $300 for resident campers and $175 for commuters. The camp is open to athletes entering grades 9-12. Registration deadline is June 2. Contact Murray at (607) 871-2193.

* National Kicking Service Inc. hosts kicking and punting camps along the East Coast for ages 10 and up. Price for new campers is $350. The camp runs from June 16 through July 29 at various locations including New Jersey, Florida, New England, Maryland. For more information visit www.kickpunt.com or write to PO Box 723, Scituate, MA 02066 or call (800) 660-7176.

* The Nichols School Instructional football camp will be held July 8-10. The camp is $85 (team discounts available) and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration due by June 10. Open to players ages 10-17. Contact Steve LaLonde at 875-8212 Ext. 129.

* The Buffalo Bills Youth Junior Player Development program will run three weeks over the summer. Week One: May 27-30, Week Two: June 2-5 and Week Three: June 9-12. The camp is open to junior athletes (12-14 years old) and offers a full range of training in various positions. The camp will be hosted at Riverside High School. The program is free and incorporates a life skills and character development curriculum into on-field activities. Contact Tony Truilizio, Buffalo J.P.D. site director, at 871-6050, or Christopher Lewis, Buffalo Bills Community Relations Coordinator, at 648-1800 Ext. 463.

* Takeo Spikes' Offense/Defense Football Camp will be held at Buffalo State on July 13-17. The camp is open to boys ages 8-18 and packages range from $385-$595. For more information, call (888) 963-2267 or visit www.O-D.com

* The University at Buffalo will conduct its third year of football camps under the direction of head coach Jim Hofher. Each camp is staffed by the UB coaching staff as well as high school coaches. Camps run various dates between June 21 and July 20. Costs vary from $30 to $115 for various age and skill levels. Contact Paul Bittar at bittar@buffalo.edu or 645-6819 or contact Roy Istvan at ristvan@buffalo.edu or 645-6820.

* Elite Football Camp and Clinic features college and pro coaches. It will be held at Liverpool High School in Syracuse on June 7-8. The skills and fundamentals camp is geared to players ages 8-17, coaches and parents. Shoes and lunch required. Cost is $125 for both days for players and $50 for coaches. Registration before June 1 ensures a spot at camp. Contact Joe Casamento at (315) 689-5233.

* Paul Pasqualoni's Orangemen Football Camp runs in two sessions, June 25-28 and June 29-July 2. The camp is designed to meet each player's needs at a particular position. Tuition is $275 for overnight campers and $195 for commuters and $220 for extended day. All participants receive a T-shirt. High school coaches are invited to bring their entire team for morning and afternoon technique sessions. For more information about team emphasis contact George DeLeone at (315) 443-1416. For more information about the camp, contact Linda Bianchi at ljbianch@syr.edu or (315) 443-1416.

* A two-day camp for kickers and punters will run Aug. 1-2. Hours for the Fourth Down Sports Camp at Springville High School are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Contact director Sam Watts at 496-8286.

Golf

* The Police Athletic League of Buffalo and the PGA-WNY Section will host a free morning clinic. Area PGA professionals will teach fundamental skills in small group settings followed by a golf exhibition. Open to boys and girls ages 8-17 at Delaware Park on June 30. The clinic runs from 9-11:30 a.m. and is free for 100 people. . . . First-timers and beginners can learn the basics of the game through a nationally acclaimed program. Open to boys and girls ages 8-17 at Delaware GC on July 14 and Cazenovia GC on Aug. 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. The fee is $10 and includes a T-shirt. . . . PAL will also sponsor two nine-hole golf tournaments for boys and girls ages 8-17. Both begin at 8:30 a.m. The first is July 21 at Delaware Park and the second Aug. 11 at Cazenovia Park. Prizes available in three age categories and refreshments served. Cost is $7.50 per tournament. Contact 884-9681 for information and required pre-registration.

* The town of Amherst Recreation Department and four Class A PGA Professionals will provide instruction in safety and etiquette, putting, chipping and various shots. There will be a par-3 tournament, long drive and closest to pin contests plus year-ending picnic. Lessons run on Tuesdays, beginning July 1 through Aug. 5. Ten-year-olds at 8:30-10 a.m., 9-year-olds from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and 8-year-olds from 12:30-2 p.m. On Wednesdays, from July 2 through Aug. 6, 13-, 12-, and 11-year-olds meet. Par-3 play is on Mondays and the final tournament is Aug. 11. The cost is $100 per child and a family rate is available. Nonresidents must pay an additional $25 fee. Call 631-7132 Ext. 18.

* Galyan's Junior Golf School for boys and girls ages 8-18 will be held at two locations this summer. Camps at Chestnut Hill CC run July 21-23 and Aug. 12-14. Camps at Deerfield CC run July 15-17, July 28-30 and Aug. 19-21. All camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $185 per golfer. Contact Steve Hirst at (585) 547-3613 or shirst@chestnuthillcc.com or Bob Hirst at (585) 697-7421 for more information.

Gymnastics

* Gymnastics Unlimited will hold its summer camp Aug. 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for competitive level gymnasts. Recreation camps for gymnastics, sports, crafts and more are available for full and half days throughout the summer. All camps will be held at Gymnastics Unlimited's newly air-conditioned facility in West Seneca. Call 677-0338.

* The Southtowns Branch of the YMCA will host a noncompetitive camp for children ages 5-13. Extended hours are available for working parents. Camp runs June 25-Aug. 31. Call 674-9622.

Hockey

* The fifth annual Todd Marchant Hockey school will run two one-week sessions from July 28-Aug. 2, and from Aug. 4-9 in the Amherst Pepsi Center. Boys and girls in Mites, Squirts and Peewee are welcome both weeks. Seniors (Bantam/Midget) first session only. The camp hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for one week is $315. Call 688-4301.

* The Stephan Popa Goaltender Program will be held June 29-July 2 at Holiday Twin Rinks. Cost is $485. Popa is the former goaltending coach for University of Michigan. Call (800) 4-NO-GOAL or www.popagoaltending.com.

* The Craig Fattey Stick Skills and Skating Clinic will be held at Leisure Rinks. The program is intended for intermediate to advanced skaters ages 12-16. Each player will receive 90-minute sessions per week beginning June 1. Tuition is $150 and entries are limited. Call 649-1430.

* The McFall Brothers host a summer hockey clinic for beginners. The six-session program for ages 4-12 will be held at the Holiday Twin Rinks on Aug. 12-28. Class covers basic skills and puck handling. Skates and helmets provided. Cost is $45. Call 685-3660 for details. . . . They will also host a hockey school for boys and girls, mini-mite through pee-wee, Aug. 18-23. There will be conditioning drills, passing, shooting and separate age groups. For more information e-mail: mbhockey@alltel.net or call 664-9228 (Jamestown).

* Holiday Twin rinks will host the Paul Grundtisch Defensemen School Aug. 4-8. There will be groups for House League players and travel players. Each day consists of two one-hour sessions. Cost is $130. Visit www.holidayrinks.com to register.

* The Paul Grundtisch Weekly Power Skating and Skills Clinic will offer two programs this summer, the first July 28-Aug. 1 at Holiday Twin Rinks and the second Aug. 25-29 at Leisure Rinks. Each program has groups for ages 6-9 and 9-13. No beginners please. Cost is $130 per class. Call 685-3660 or 675-8992.

* The Paul Grundtisch Shooting and Stickhandling School for intermediate to advanced players ages 9-13 will be held at Leisure Rinks. There are two times available: 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. or 1-3 p.m. Call 685-3660.

* The Paul Grundtisch Checking Clinic for ages 10-13 will be held in two sessions: July 14-17 at Leisure Rinks and Aug. 18-21 at Holiday Twin Rinks. Cost is $85. Call 685-3660.

* The Paul Grundtisch Weekly Skills and Conditioning Camp will run eight consecutive Wednesdays at Holiday Twin Rinks beginning June 4. Not for beginners. Groups for ages 6-9 (6-7:15 p.m.) and 9-13 (7:30-8:45 p.m.). Cost is $130. Call 685-3660 for more information.

* The Turcotte Stick Handling School will be held at Holiday Twin Rinks June 30-July 4. The clinic is available to skaters ages 7-14 and is broken up into age levels between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $375. Call (800) 732-2894.

* Rick Heinz Goalie School is being held July 14-18 at Holiday Twin Rinks. Offers regular, advanced and elite categories. Runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information go to www.rickheinz.com or call (877) 434-6977.

* Rick Heinz offers a Defensive and Forwards camp July 14-18 at Holiday Twin Rinks. They are two separate programs. Cost is $350 per program. Call (877) 434-6977 for more information.

* Bob Janosz goalie skills clinic will be held Aug. 25-29 at Holiday Twin Rinks from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There is space for 24 goalies ages 7-17 and includes on- and off-ice instruction. Cost is $295. Call 308-9224 or e-mail: banny76@yahoo.com.

* Canisius College and the Buffalo PAL present three summer hockey camps. Camps run July 14-18. Group A is for beginners 6-8 years old and is a learn-to-skate program. The cost is $100 and runs from 8-9 a.m. Full equipment recommended. Group B is for 8-10 year olds and teaches skills and drills. Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and includes 2 hours of ice time and one hour of classroom work. Full equipment is required. Cost is $225. Group C is for ages 11-14 and teaches specialty skills in preparation for high school hockey. Camp begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. Cost is $250. Goalie rates available and a goalie coach will be assisting in the B and C sessions only. Call Brian Cavanaugh at 888-2957 or the PAL at 884-9681.

* Steve Ferrentino, Jay Maciejewski and Tony Pierino host an ice hockey camp for boys and girls July 14-18 and/or July 21-25. It is open to ages 8-18 and times range from 1-4 p.m. The camp will be held at Leisure Rinks and the cost is $95. Call 209-6288 or 209-6295.

* The Buffalo Police Athletic League and Canisius College will hold camps for three age groups July 14-18 at the Lafayette Ice Rink. Boys and girls ages 6-8 go from 8-9 a.m.; ages 8-10 go from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; ages 11-14 go from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Costs range from $100-$250 based on camp selected and includes a T-shirt. All participants must bring full equipment. Preregistration required. Call 884-9681.

* The Christian Athlete Hockey Camp will host a session at St. Andrews College in Toronto July 6-11. The cost is $595 Canadian. On ice instruction from Hall of Famer Mike Gartner and Rochester Americans assistant coach Jon Christiano. Free jersey. For information call 875-3476. See www.hockeyministries.org for more information about Christian Athlete Hockey.

* Fredonia State hockey camp for boys and girls ages 5-12 runs Aug. 25-29. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to noon and includes 1 hours of ice time each day. The cost is $100. The camp intends to improve fundamental skills as well as learn new techniques. Call the athletic department at 673-3101 or the hockey office at 673-3334.

* The Chippawa Junior Riverhawks host a camp for players 15-20 years old. Registration is today at the Stamford Memorial Arena in Niagara Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. The camp is Monday evenings for one hour. Full equipment required. The program runs for 12 weeks and costs $150. Call Al Boone at (905) 374-1700 or Winston Auld on weekends at (905) 354-0745.

* HockeyBuff Youth Hockey Schools will be held Aug. 25-29 in the Amherst Pepsi Center. There are three programs to choose from or combine: scoring, defense and power skating. Two age groups for each program, mites/squirts and pee wee/bantam. Scoring and defensemen's camps feature 7 hours of ice. Instructors include Brian Cavanaugh of Canisius College and Rick Ross, formerly of Brockport State University. Power skating includes five hours of instruction by Dave Smith, medical and fitness director of the National Hockey League. Cost is $135 for scoring or defenseman's camp and $85 for power skating, with discounts for combined camps. Call 837-2051.

* HockeyBuff Senior Hockey School in the Amherst Pepsi Center features guest instruction by Buffalo Sabres Alumni. Programs for intermediate and novice players. Ten hours of ice in two-hour blocks over five nights, Aug. 20, 21, 24, 26, 28. Intermediate program will include emphasis on scoring, puck control and skating; novice program covers all the basics, including skating, individual skills and systems. Program is under the direction of Brian Cavanaugh of Canisius College. Cost is $150, goalies are half-price. Call 837-2051.

* Buffalo Specialized Hockey Schools features Nashville Predators Goaltender Coach Mitch Korn. Programs are designed for players ages 9 to 17. Goaltender programs frun July 28-Aug. 1 and Aug. 3-7, while a defenseman program goes from July 20-25. Cost for goaltenders is $390 and for defensemen is $275. Contact Korn at (513) 529-3343, or visit www.mitchkorn.com.

Horseback riding

* Hoofbeats camps at Greendale Farm in Orchard Park will be offered during various weeks this summer. Four-day camps for $185 and five-day camps for $210 are available for all ages. Call Orchard Park Community Education at 209-6295.

Ice skating

* Holiday Twin Rinks will offer figure skating practice Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Ice open for Badge to Senior levels. This will be offered for the summer beginning June 23 to Aug. 11. Private lessons available including harness and video. Call Janice Smith at 564-3899.

* Skate Great Inc. will host a competitive training program on Fridays at Holiday Twin Rinks from June 27-Aug. 15. This is an all-inclusive program that provides on- and off-ice activities. Pay by June 15 and receive a discount. Call Janice Smith at 564-3899.

* Skate Great is also hosting a Learn to Skate U.S.F.S.A. Basic Figure Skating Class on Tuesdays at Leisure Rinks beginning June 24. Janice Smith, head coach of the Skating Club of WNY, will instruct the course that runs from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Cost is $68 and runs for eight weeks. Call Smith at 564-3899.

* Holiday Twin Rinks is the location of Skate Great's Power Skating Program. The clinic is open to boys and girls on Mondays, beginning June 23. Class is instructed by Debbie Ludwig and runs through Aug. 11. Cost is $80. Contact Janice Smith at 564-3899.

Lacrosse

* Sweet Home lacrosse coach John Faller will direct a camp for boys entering grades 4-7. The camp will run June 28-July 2. Camp runs 9 a.m to noon each day. It is for beginners or novice players with one or two years of experience. Cost is $60 if registered by June 13 and $70 after June 13. Families with more than one camper will receive a $10 discount. The camp will be staffed by Sweet Home coaches Faller, Jeremy Zimmer and Jeremy Murphy. Campers are urged to bring their own equipment, but the school will provide some equipment for students who need it. Equipment will be issued and registration finalized at 6:30 p.m. June 27 in the high school gymnasium. Call Faller at 633-4637, Zimmer at 693-9074, or Murphy 689-7786.

* Orchard Park conducts a camp for boys June 30-Aug. 1. The camp is open to students in grades 2-12 and is held Mondays and Wednesdays. Grades 2-7 meet from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and grades 8-12 meet from 6-8 p.m. The camp is directed by Gene Tundo, Orchard Park varsity coach. The cost is $63. . . . The OP girls camp runs the same dates and is open to the same ages groups. Camp runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Instructor is Bridget Callahan. Cost is $63. Call 209-6295.

* The fifth annual Fastbreak camp, directed by Stefan Henn and Jeremy Murphy, will be held Aug. 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. behind Amherst High School. The camp is for boys ages 8-18. Cost of the camp is $270 and includes a reversible camp pinnie, T-shirt, mini-lacrosse stick and equipment bag. Staff includes local and statewide high school coaches, Division I, II, III players and coaches and international players. Visit www.fastbreakwny.com or, for more details, call 636-1152.

* The Buffalo Police Athletic League will hold a two-day minicamp July 21-22, directed by the Nichols coaching staff and players. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 12-17 from 9-11 a.m. at Delaware Park or Nichols field. Cost is $10 and includes a T-shirt and reversible jersey. Mouthguards, helmets, elbow pads and gloves are mandatory. Sneakers are mandatory (cleats outside) in case the camp needs to be moved inside. Preregistration required. Call 884-9681.

* Syracuse University will run a camp for girls July 23-26. Camp features instruction from SU's coaching staff including six-year head coach Lisa Miller and assistant coach Amy Zimmer. All campers receive a reversible pinnie and camp shirt. Cost is $395 for overnight campers and $275 for day campers. For more information contact Zimmer at aezimmer@syr.edu or (315) 443-4080. . . . The SU boys camp will run in two sessions. Championship Lacrosse Camp is July 5-9 for ages 11-17. The Future Orange Boys All-Star Lacrosse Camp runs July 28-Aug. 1 for ages 8-14. Both camps feature instruction from SU staff along with outstanding college coaches and players. Championship camp costs $495 for overnight campers and $295 for commuters, group discount available. All-Star camp costs $125 per camper and $100 for goalies. Contact (315) 443-1503.

* Sweet Home will also run a girls lacrosse summer league beginning July 7. All students from grades 4-12 are welcome, no experience necessary. Grades 4-6: July 7-11 from noon-3 p.m.; grades 7-8: July 7-Aug. 7, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 4-5 p.m.; grades 9-12: the same dates as ages 7-8, from 5-6 p.m. Cost is $60. Contact 250-1325 and 250-1423.

Soccer

* St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., will conduct a soccer camp for boys in grades 8 and 9 on Aug. 11-15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The sessions are directed by varsity coaches Mike Thoin and Gerry Miller along with assistant coaches. Cost is $75 and includes a T-shirt. Call 874-2224.

* Syracuse University's Boys Soccer Camp will be held July 13-17. Tuition is $385 for overnight campers (ages 12-18), $285 for day campers (ages 10-18). Syracuse will also hold a Junior Kickers Coed Day Camp July 14-17. Boys and girls ages 9 and under may attend from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $100. The Syracuse girls soccer camp is July 19-23. Camp fees are $355 (overnight) and $280 (commuters). Contact assistant coach Jaro Zawislan at jjzawisl@syr.edu or (315) 443-3021.

* Family First Sports Park Soccer Camps in Erie, Pa., will conduct day camps (June 16-20, 23-27 and July 7-11) and residential camp (July 13-17). Visit www.familyfirstsportspark.com or call (888) 846-7275.

* The Alfred University Soccer Day Camp, directed by coach Dan Washburn, will take place July 28-Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon for $75. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 3-8. Contact summerpro@alfred.edu or (607) 871-2612. Deadline is July 14.

* Sportsplex will host camps beginning June 30 through Aug. 16 at 10 different locations. Boys and girls ages 4-18 are welcome. Camp features former Buffalo Blizzard and Buffalo Stallion coaches and players along with current Division I coaches. Registration forms available at Sportsplex 90 Ridge Road in North Tonawanda, or contact Kevin O'Neil at 694-8877 or 743-9837, or visit the Sportsplex Web site at www.Sportsplexacademy.com.

* Orchard Park will conduct three summer soccer camps for girls. July 9-Aug. 6 is for girls in grades 7-12. The camp runs Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The other two camps meet Aug. 4-8: grades 3-5 from 9-10:30 a.m. ($27) and grades 6-10 from 9-11:30 a.m. ($57). Carla Fininzio and Mike Graffeo instruct. Call 209-6295.

* The University at Buffalo will be running boys soccer camps for various age groups beginning at 7 and up to age 18. Dates run from June 29-Aug. 1 and costs range from $90 to $175. The camps are: a Boys Camp, Junior Booters, Goalkeeper Training, Young Bulls, Bulls Striker and Bulls Defender. Contact Dave Kreger at 645-3755. . . . The UB Open Girls Camp for ages 11-18 runs July 7-11 and costs $159 and the Junior Booters Girls Camp runs July 14-18 and costs $99. For more information about girls camps contact Tara Donahue or Tom Garigen at 645-6391.

* The Buffalo State/Uhlsport Kids Soccer camp runs July 28-Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. until noon. It is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. The cost is $75. Call coach Rudy Pompert at 878-6631 or e-mail at pomperra@buffalostate.edu.

* The sixth annual East Aurora Arsenal Soccer Camp will run June 30-July 1 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The camp runs daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knox Road Fields and costs $50. Coaches include Kevin Beale from East Aurora H.S. and John Rojek from Kenmore East. Call Beale at 646-1239.

* The Just for Kicks Soccer Camp runs July 28-Aug. 1 at St. Amelia's in the Town of Tonawanda. Professional soccer instruction is available to boys and girls ages 5-14. Each camper receives a T-shirt and soccer ball. The camp will teach the basics as well as more advanced techniques for the experienced players. Cost is $75 before July 1, $85 after. Call 876-3593.

* The Cheektowaga Parks and Recreation will host a Summer Soccer Program coordinated by Tony Pierino. The five-vs.-five Coed Indoor Soccer league runs on Saturday nights beginning in June. Start time is expected to be 7 p.m. Cost is $65 per player and teams must consist of at least eight players, including three females. Sign up as teams or individuals. Call the soccer hotline at 897-7207, ext. 779.

* International Day Summer Camp will host residential camps for boys and girls ages 7-18 years old. They are staffed by professional players from South America. Sites include Elmira, Dansville and Waverly from June 30 through July 25. Contact Kerry Hill at (607) 426-2676 or khill@on-the-pitch.com.