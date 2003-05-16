PARENTS ARE TO BLAME FOR BOY'S WANDERING

In regard to the 7-year-old Canadian boy who recently crossed the border unnoticed, let's put the blame where it belongs. Apparently, the Hernders do not believe they are to blame for the disappearance of their autistic son. Yes, it was a chilling fact that a child was missing and that despite a terrorist alert, a person crossed the border unnoticed. But it's the parents who are to blame for the disappearance of their child, whom they were not watching.

Young children need to be supervised at all times, either by a parent or a qualified baby sitter. The Hernders did not supervise their son, nor did they hire someone to watch him while they tended to other activities around their home.

Parents need to get real and place the blame where it belongs -- on themselves.

JANET MCCONNELL

West Seneca