NT, GRAND ISLAND CONQUER NFL FOES

Phil Ruska allowed only one hit in pitching first-place North Tonawanda over Lew-Port, 3-0, Thursday in Niagara Frontier League baseball. The Lumberjacks are ranked No. 4 among Western New York large schools.

Tim Brauder drove in the Lumberjacks' first run with a sacrifice fly. Jeff Border singled home the second and Bobby Heaps had an RBI double for NT (10-2 in the NFL).

Mike Disarno pitched a complete-game four-hitter, and Ryan Jankowski and Rick Ianni drove in two runs each as Grand Island (11-3, 7-3) downed Niagara-Wheatfield, 7-3, to move into second place ahead of the Falcons (8-4, 7-4). . . . Rich Cremer of Niagara Falls limited Kenmore West to two hits in a 2-0 victory.

Monsignor Martin Association

Dan Clifford earned his first varsity pitching win for Timon/St. Jude, stopping Cardinal O'Hara, 6-1, on a two-hitter.

ECIC I

Junior left-hander Chris Warner (5-0) beat Williamsville North on a two-hitter as Orchard Park rolled past the Spartans, 11-1. Parker Galvin drove in four runs with two doubles and a single, and Dave Olson had two hits for the Quakers (5-6).

ECIC II

Brennan Payne pitched Pioneer over Hamburg, 4-1, scattering five hits. Brad Gertis had three hits for the Panthers (13-6, 5-6).

ECIC III

Undefeated Cheektowaga, ranked No. 2 in Western New York, clinched at least a tie for the division title with a 14-6 win over Springville. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings. Ryan Jablonski had two hits and Mike Slawek doubled as each extended his hitting streak to 13 games for the Warriors (13-0, 10-0).

ECIC IV

Josh Brown went the distance, striking out 10, as first-place Eden (9-0) defeated Lackawanna, 8-2. Brown allowed only four hits. Joe Klein drove in three runs with two hits. . . . Tom Binga pitched a four-hitter to earn his third division win as JFK (6-4) defeated Cleveland Hill, 3-1, in five innings.

Cornell Cup

Will Cybulski pitched a three-hitter and had a double and triple as McKinley (7-1) downed Seneca, 10-0. . . . Hutch-Tech (9-0) remained unbeaten in Cup play with a 12-5 win over Burgard. Kyle DeLucas pitched a two-hitter for the Engineers. Matt Bartz drove in four runs with a single and double for Hutch. . . . Riverside defeated Bennett, 12-0, in a game called after five innings. Matt Farley had four hits and four RBIs for Riverside (6-1). . . . Mike Austin pitched City Honors (7-1) over Grover Cleveland, 7-2. . . . Dan O'Sullivan homered and tripled for five RBIs and struck out nine Lafayette batters as South Park routed the Violets, 12-1.

Niagara-Orleans League

Mark Carrubba homered twice and winning pitcher Charlie Hake had four hits, including a double and home run, as Akron (3-8) bombed Barker, 18-3. . . . First-place Albion improved to 10-0 in the league with a 10-6 win over Wilson. . . . David Celotto hit a two-run homer in Newfane's 7-2 win over Medina.

CCIAC I

Fredonia rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Dunkirk reliever Brian Esperson came on to get the final out with runners at second and third to preserve an 8-7 victory for the Marauders.

CCIAC III

Dana Coon had three hits, including a double for two RBIs, and Daryl Goodman and Brandon Smith had two hits each as Sherman (3-8) downed Forestville, 8-2.

Softball

No-hitter for Garbacz

Lindsay Garbacz pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Lancaster closed its ECIC I schedule with a 4-1 win over Clarence. Emily Goldyn was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Redskins (11-1).

ECIC II

Timyra Hudson scored four times as Sweet Home outslugged Pioneer, 16-13. Amanda Bailey was 4 for 4 for the losing Panthers.

ECIC III

Williamsville South (16-2, 8-1) won its 13th in a row, defeating Iroquois, 10-4, in a game called after five innings because of rain. Caitlin Lever had three hits and three RBIs for the Billies, while Jenna Schwartzmeyer had two hits and pitched a three-hitter. . . . Maryvale (12-4, 8-2) routed Tonawanda, 15-0 in a game called after five innings. Katie Gleiser pitched a one-hitter, getting 11 of the 15 outs on strikeouts, while Jolene Banach had two hits and five RBIs. Marie Pavalonis had three hits to drive in two runs. . . . Amanda McCarthy scored twice and Michelle Wachowski registered six putouts in Cheektowaga's 6-4 win over Springville.

ECIC IV

Eden improved to 10-1 in the division with an 8-0 win over Lackawanna. Play was called after five innings. The Raiders are a half-game in front of JFK (9-1).

Thompson Trophy

McKinley's Jennifer Sitarski pitched a no-hitter and Christina Colosimo hit two home runs for six RBIs in an 11-0 win over Traditional. Sitarski struck out five. . . . Latticia Padilla (homer and double) and Alicia Bushalachi (triple) each went 3 for 3 as Lafayette topped Grover Cleveland, 9-3, to improve to 4-3 in league play. . . . Buffalo Arts (7-1) defeated South Park, 11-3, behind the pitching of Mega Mecuri.

Niagara Frontier

Christy Malstrom went 5 for 5 and Mandy Blake hit a two-run homer to lead Niagara-Wheatfield over Grand Island, 13-6.

Niagara-Orleans

Missy Flint struck out 13 Akron batters in Barker's 5-4 victory over the Tigers. The first-place Raiders pushed across the winning run in the top of the seventh when Carly Pavlock singled, advanced to third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chrissy Brown. . . . Mallory Brown had two hits and Lindsay Kroening doubled home two runs for second-place Starpoint (9-2) in a 7-4 win over Wilson (6-6). . . . Medina's Jen Biernacki struck out 15 in a 6-3 win over Newfane.

CCIAC I

Dunkirk's Casey Mazurek pitched a one-hitter and tripled for two runs in a 4-0 victory over Fredonia.