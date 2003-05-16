MESI'S ADVANCE NOTHING BUT AN ILLUSION

I already know the winner of next month's Baby Joe Mesi fight.

Sugar Ray Leonard, that's who.

Leonard and his promotions company, Sugar Ray Leonard Boxing, received $90,000 in March to settle their contract dispute with Team Mesi. They were bought out, banished from the picture, for failing to secure Baby Joe a fight on one of boxing's premier networks, HBO or Showtime.

Team Mesi concluded that SRLB has no clout. It was time to link arms with someone who could deliver.

Leonard and his troops must have been laughing like hyenas Thursday when Team Mesi and its promoter du jour, Tony Holden, announced that Joe's next fight, against Robert Davis, will be held in HSBC Arena and televised by old standby ESPN2. In essence, Team Mesi gave Leonard 90K to forgo a fight he could have arranged in five minutes. The money was for nothing, the kicks for free.

It's ludicrous, in retrospect, that Mesi's handlers accused Leonard of robbing time from Joe's career by clinging to his client during their contract squabble. Any wounds Mesi suffered were, we now know, the result of mismanagement and miscalculation on the part of Jack Mesi, father and manager.

Dad bet 90 grand and eight months of his son's prime that they could do better than SRLB, only to learn the major cable networks don't regard his son as highly as he does. And now Baby Joe will have gone from October to June without a legitimate fight, his late-March romp over Jason Curry nothing more than a match of convenience, a bout to diminish the effects of time squandered.

It'll be interesting to see how Mesi draws for this fight against Davis, who's neither a pushover nor Hasim Rahman, Mike Tyson or Lennox Lewis. One has to wonder whether the regional appeal Mesi has carefully nurtured these last two years can withstand the incessant doublespeak that emanates from his camp, whether the gravy train's about to derail.

There has been no quid pro quo in this arrangement between Mesi and the people of Buffalo, who have rallied behind the novelty of having a heavyweight contender walking the city. Fans have looked the other way at promises broken and challenges unanswered. Eighteen months ago, Team Mesi said it was 18 months away from a title shot. And yet here they are, right where they started, the progress barely perceptible unless it's weighed by the size of his paycheck.

Former titleholder Rahman said in September that he'd welcome a match with Mesi, would even fight him in Buffalo. But Team Mesi questioned the legitimacy of the offer, wondered whether the timing was right, indicated they'd entertain the possibility so long as the gate receipts were tilted drastically in their favor. It could have been the fight that would have permitted Mesi, if victorious, to build a real name for himself. But there's always something. There's always a reason they set the gloves aside and play a game of dodge ball.

Team Mesi was offered a Leonard-arranged Francois Botha bout for December or January but squashed it because, they say, there was no HBO/Showtime connection. They dished out the names Lewis and Tyson a month ago and talked of holding a blockbuster card in The Ralph. But they then wondered if they're ready for Lewis, or if (until suddenly) they're ready for Tyson, further spreading the notion that what they're after is well-paying bouts involving minimal risk so they might fight another day.

Jack Mesi bristles at the suggestion of calculated procrastination but really, at this point, after 18 months on the treadmill, what other conclusions can be drawn? Mesi was offered an HBO appearance Aug. 17 as part of the network's Night of the Young Heavyweights. The three-fight card would have been held in Buffalo while paying the promoter the same percentage of the gate receipts spelled out in Mesi's contract with Leonard. But Team Mesi resisted, asked for the moon and was told to take a hike. No wonder the boxing world believes Team Mesi's true aim is to parlay his regional appeal into a string of $300,000 paydays, like the one he realized against David Izon. Is there evidence to the contrary?

