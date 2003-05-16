BEHIND THE SCENES

Hallwalls has announced that media artist Homer Jackson is working on an artists' residency in Buffalo this year and is looking for local artists -- mostly filmmakers and animators -- to collaborate with him on a new installation. Those interested should submit a 30-second to one-minute Flash animation, film or video footage or any media art at HJac274210@aol.com.

Auditions

The Starry Night Theatre Company will hold auditions from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for the inaugural One-Act Series featuring the comedies "The Boor" by Anton Chekov and "The Bald Soprano" by Eugene Ianesco in the Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. Auditions will consist of cold readings from provided scripts. Performance dates are June 19 through 29. Call 743-1614.

The Alden Christian Theater Society will hold auditions for its summer musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday in the Beancounter Coffeehouse, 1470 Church St., Alden. Those auditioning are asked to bring a prepared memorized monologue and a song. A dance also will be taught at the audition. Call 937-7881.

MTC Theater Productions will hold auditions for the Cole Porter musical "High Society" from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 4 p.m. May 24 and 31 in the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. Auditioners are asked to prepare a short vocal selection and dress for stage movement. There are approximately 30 male and female actors needed from young adults to seniors. Call 759-8470.

Alleyway Theatre will hold auditions for the 2003-04 season from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the theater at 1 Curtain Up Alley. Actors should bring a headshot and resume and prepare one contemporary monologue. Contact Joyce Stilson at 852-2600.

Calls for works

Crafters and food vendors are sought for Grand Crafts on the Island, an outdoor craft show June 28 and 29 at the Town Commons, Baseline and Whitehaven roads, Grand Island. For more information or an application, contact Kathy Smith at 773-5081 or Robin Swedish at 773-1100.

The Cheektowaga Art Guild is calling for artists and crafters to enter its 39th annual Outdoor Arts and Craft Show, July 12 and 13 in Cheektowaga Town Park, Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. For applications and information, call 684-2247 or 634-2030.

Area artists

Watercolorist Kathleen Giles' new painting, "American Falls, U.S.A.," is on display throughout May at Garlock's Restaurant in Lockport. For more information on Giles' work, visit her Web page at www.kgilesstudio.com.

Former Buffalo artist Melissa C. Beckman currently has a photograph on exhibit in "Skin 2003/Part2" at the Icebox Gallery in Minneapolis. The mixed media exhibit runs through June 14.

-- Cindy Szymanski