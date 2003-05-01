WHAT A GIRL WANTS? A CLOTHES-CENTERED FANTASY

"The Lizzie McGuire Movie" (PG, 1 hour, 30 minutes)

Little girls squealed delightedly at a recent preview of "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" attended by The Family Filmgoer. It was clear this bubble-gum epic, based on the popular Disney cable show starring Hilary Duff, was critic-proof. For the record it struck the Filmgoer as smirky, trivial and vapid. Yet like the current "What A Girl Wants" (PG) or 2001's "The Princess Diaries (G), it's the sort of clothes-centered pop fantasy girls 6 to 14 love. We'd recommend it for 8 and older. It's a gentle PG, but the heroine dresses past the age of consent and a mean teacher insults the kids.

"X2" (PG-13, 2 hours, 15 minutes)

Even teens who aren't fans of the "X-Men" comics will relish this smart, energy-infused sequel to the 2000 hit "X-Men" (also PG-13). It's more than the sum of its flashy special effects, with terrific actors, a literate script and -- dare we say it? -- heart. Director Bryan Singer makes sure the big moral metaphor inherent in these tales of mutants demonized by ordinary humans is writ large: We must accept those who are different from us or eventually perish. The rating covers bloodless, stylized mayhem, some of it intense; mild sexual innuendo; smoking and beer-drinking. Reptilian characters may disturb kids who are phobic about such creatures. Children are shown in danger.

"It Runs in the Family" (PG-13, 1 hour, 49 minutes)

Grown-ups are the ones who'll want to see three generations of Douglas men emoting in this not-as-bad-as-you've-heard family saga. High-schoolers will yawn through it and it's too adult for most middle-schoolers. The movie strains PG-13 limits with a steamy, semiexplicit sexual situation, a subplot about drugs, pot smoking, drinking, profanity, ethnic slurs, sexual innuendo and toilet humor. Think Hallmark Hall of Fame with profanity, sex and drugs.

Beyond the ratings game

10 and older:

"Holes" PG (Involving, often magical, sometimes graceless comedy-drama based on Louis Sachar's novel about a boy, played by Shia LaBeouf of "Even Stevens," wrongly sentenced to reform camp, forced with fellow kid inmates to dig holes in desert for evil warden. Kids shown ill-treated, endangered; killer lizards, rattlesnake; fights; harsh language; flashback to 19th-century racist crime--shooting death seen from distance.)

"What a Girl Wants" PG (Stunningly superficial romantic fantasy will divert girls 10 to 13; Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes as plastic-perky New York girl who sets off for London to meet the lord who is her long-lost father. Mild sexual innuendo.)

PG-13s:

"Bulletproof Monk" (Fun martial arts fantasy teams Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott as Buddhist monk who guards sacred scroll and American pickpocket/kung-fu fan. Bloodless fights, gunplay; child shown gratuitously in jeopardy on subway track; mild profanity, sexual innuendo.)

"Malibu's Most Wanted" (Cable comic Jamie Kennedy in amiable spoof of racial stereotypes based on his character B-Rad, a Malibu rich kid who acts, raps like he's from the 'hood. Muted racial insults; bloodless gunplay; sexual innuendo; hinted toplessness; toilet humor. Not really for middle-schoolers.)

"Anger Management" (Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson as patient and therapist in pretty satisfying, sometimes antic, sometimes crude comedy about milquetoast who learns to express his anger. Near-graphic verbal sexual innuendo; jokes about mentally ill child; tasteless remark about "molesting a crazy girl"; penis jokes; toilet humor; profanity. Not for middle-schoolers.)

Rs:

"Identity" (John Cusack, Amanda Peet lead strong cast in enjoyably glib, claustrophobic, character-rich psycho-thriller about people meeting mysterious violent ends at a desert motel in a thunderstorm. Muted violence but bloodied victims, severed head; strong profanity; mild sexual innuendo; child endangered, sees mother hit by car. 16 and older.)

"Confidence" (Slick con artist and a hyper mob boss collaborate on a convoluted scam -- in wry, smartly acted underworld saga. Nongraphic violence, but bloodied victims shown; sexual situations, strong sexual innuendo; seminudity; profanity; drinking, smoking. 17 and older.)

"Better Luck Tomorrow" (Parable of teen amorality by director/co-writer Justin Lin about four Asian-American high-school honor students who turn to crime out of boredom. Upsetting graphic violence; fights; suicide attempt; explicit sexual situation; nudity; strong sexual innuendo; drug use, drinking, smoking; profanity. 17 and up.)