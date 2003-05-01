IDA OKS FINANCING FOR 3 PROJECTS

Hotel development, a new travel plaza and a company that will make high-end office furniture were approved for financing by the board of directors of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday.

The Best Western Hotel and Suites plans to construct a building at Third and Washington streets here. The IDA approved an exemption for the 3 percent county sales tax on building materials.

The travel plaza is planned for the Route 60 exit of I-86, with a gasoline station, convenience store and food court complex. The IDA approved a $747,999 loan from the AL Tech Revolving Trust Fund and wants a marketing survey. The project is estimated at $2.5 million and will be located on a three-acre parcel. It is expected to create 18 new jobs in the hospitality industry within three years.

Eminence Group, doing business as Colecraft Commercial Furnishings, expects to create 50 jobs over the next three years producing office furniture.

The company acquired the assets of the former Colecraft Manufacturing Co. of Lancaster and plans to relocate the business to Jamestown.

The board approved a $225,000 loan from the AL Tech fund for working capital. The entire project is estimated at $500,000.

In other business, the board:

Agreed to sell 5.6 acres in Stoneman Industrial Park in Busti to B.W. Wholesale Florist for $17,000. The company plans to build a 7,000-square-foot facility.

Agreed to sell 1.2 acres in the same industrial park to Allen Fire Equipment Sales and Service, for $6,000 per acre. The company will construct a 4,000-square-foot building.

OK'd an additional $500,000 line of credit for JMP Acquisition Corp., doing business as Jamestown Metal Products. The corporation will now have a $1.2 million line of credit. No further details were given.

Approved changes in lending policies for the revolving loan fund. These must also be approved by the state Job Development Authority.

The interest rate would be cut to 4 percent from 5 percent. Loans up to $600,000 could be approved locally, up from $300,000. The working capital loan limit would be raised to $200,000 from $50,000.

"We want to be competitive in loans. We want companies to come to the IDA to see what we have for expansion and creation of new jobs," said board Chairman Frank Pagano.