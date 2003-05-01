Helen Marcel, 84, died Saturday (April 26, 2003) at her home after a brief illness.

Born Helen Mickiewicz in Niagara Falls, she Niagara Falls High School.

She was a waitress at the Echo Club on Portage Road and at the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center for many years.

She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her placek, or Polish sweet bread.

Mrs. Marcel was a member of the Holy Trinity Seniors, the Echo Club Pinochle Club, Our Lady of the Rosary Pinochle Club and American Legion Pinochle Club.

Survivors include three sons, Michael of Huntington, Conn., Robert of Grand Island and John of Derby, Conn.; a sister, Gabrielle Naradowski of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church. Prayers were said in Labuda Funeral Home.