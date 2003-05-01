"New Fox Reality Show to Determine Ruler of Iraq"

-- headline on parody Web site theonion.com

An ugly green

Imagine you're on the fence, politically. The Green Party... they seem like nice people. But then you go to Sphere to see Patti Smith appearing in support of Ralph Nader, and -- forget it! That has be what happened in many cases last weekend, because Smith's concert, and we use the term loosely, certainly put the Greens in a bad light. Computerized drug-like images flashed. Smith, in between bragging about her antique guitar (which she could hardly even play), used foul language freely. How alienating! Look, Greenies. Don't court the Elmwood Avenue crowd. You've got the Elmwood Avenue crowd. How about wooing the older, well-off set with, oh, Neil Sedaka? Or luring the hip-hop crowd? M.C. Hammer's not busy these days. He could sing "You Can't Touch This Environment."

Northern blight

Buzz is feeling sorry for Toronto on account of its health crisis, and it's a funny feeling. We are used to Toronto feeling sorry for us. Our heart went out to the big burg when, in the middle of this SARS scare, an e-mail from Toronto bounced onto our computer saying: "It's time for a little T.O." and announced the kickoff of a big tourism campaign. Poor Toronto! Worst of all for them, their disease doesn't even have a decent name. Even when we visited Toronto recently, we couldn't remember what the illness was called; SARS, somehow, just doesn't have the ring of AIDS, say, or Ebola. Maybe the tourism conference could address this matter. The name should be as catchy as the disease.

Movable feasts

Last Thursday, Lydia's Pearl, a cute little Pearl Street restaurant, debuted "Shear Madness" Goulash, in tribute to the goulash mentioned in the play at Studio Arena. Ha, ha! Imagine the specials board: "Shear Madness Goulash, Held Over!" Also, imagine the food that would go with "Marty," the hit play at the New Phoenix Theatre starring the great Norm Sham as a dateless, overweight Italian guy. We could have Marty's Overstuffed Manicotti. Or Four-Cheese Ziti. Heck, for that matter, anything we Buffalonians normally eat would would probably do fine.

Mighty strange

Hearing those recent plans for a domed waterfront theme park, Buzz was bummed. We had hoped, personally, for a 50-acre air hockey facility. Bitterly, we wondered where this theme park idea had originated. Then it hit us. Mighty Taco! The local chain's place mat bears a cartoon imagining Buffalo renamed Mighty Taco, N.Y. Pictured are a taco-shaped Super Mighty Signature Span and a lakeshore drive named Super Mighty Boulevard. And right by the waterfront was drawn Mighty Land, a huge theme park -- a vision that, alas, must have been absorbed by burrito-devouring developers. The sorrow! The pity! Our one comfort: "I still feel that our proposal stands a much greater chance of being completed," giggles a Mighty Taco rep.

The buzz

Speaking of crazy tacos, Los Tacos Locos will be performing, along with Los Caribes, at Nietzsche's on Monday for Cinque de Mayo. Most importantly, a Hispanic buffet will be served. ... He cuts the mustard: Steve Desmond, the CEO of Heintz & Weber Co., has hit the big time with his photography. A pic he took of Hillary Rodham Clinton at Canisius College will be included in her upcoming memoir, "Living History." ... Trinity Episcopal Church's semiannual White Elephant Sale takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday (half-price day). "It's my favorite time of the liturgical year," beams one organizer. She whispers that furniture is especially hot this year, and mentioned a big shipment of long gloves.

e-mail: mkunz@buffnews.com