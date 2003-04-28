A LITTLE SACRIFICE IS A BIG CHALLENGE FOR FAST-FOOD FAMILY

You would have thought I'd suggested giving up wearing pants, or sleeping, or breathing, judging from the reaction I got from all four kids and their mother.

"What?! No! We can't."

And all I said was: "I have a great idea: Why don't we all give up going out to eat for Lent?"

I admit, it was a radical idea for a family that revolves every major moment -- good or bad -- around restaurants. Report cards, getting over a cold, soccer goals, rainy days, getting the tax return, paying off Sears and cleaning the basement are all perfectly legitimate reasons for my family to go out to eat.

Not surprisingly, we seem to average somewhere between two and three dinners per week from a restaurant -- eating in or taking out -- not to mention the occasional breakfasts and lunches.

Add to this equation the fact that my wife and I both have full-time jobs and neither of us likes to cook, and that for the most part my children all have the same reaction to all home-cooked meals -- "What is this? I hate it!" -- and you have all the makings for a great sacrifice for the Lenten season.

Or a colossal disaster.

The idea started with a dinner-table conversation -- I think we were having pizza -- about my plan to give up coffee and doughnuts, which all derided as an unattainable goal. (I have a little problem with Tim Horton's.) I eventually amended it to giving up just the doughnuts. So I asked what everyone else was going to do.

Like most children, mine began the negotiation by volunteering to give up nonsensical things. One of the 11-year-olds said she would give up smoking, the other vowed to not eat even one carrot until Easter.

My wife suggested that they didn't have to give something up; they could do something every day instead.

"I will watch TV every day," my oldest daughter volunteered.

"I will go to the bathroom every day," the boy offered.

Before the conversation degenerated further, I offered my suggestion. With grudging support from my wife, we set off on a 45-day journey, with me hoping that I could hold my family together without the aid of french fries and foods that start with "Mc."

You don't have to be a religious person to appreciate Lent. I happen to like the idea that we all need to sacrifice something or make a significant change in our life; I think it makes us better people, or at least gets us thinking about being better people.

When I was a kid, one of my proudest accomplishments was Lent-related. With gentle prodding from my grandmother, my brother and I went to Mass every day during Lent. Those were some great mornings: Get up to deliver papers at 5:45 a.m. in the dead of winter, come home, change clothes, shovel in some breakfast, get to 7 o'clock Mass, then go immediately to school. I was so exhausted, I think I stayed out of trouble the whole six weeks. Now that I think of it, maybe that was the idea.

But when it was over, I realized that even something that seemed impossible could be done.

Some have suggested that the Lenten season has become nothing more than a second chance to go on the diet that you planned to start as a new year's resolution, which is what's in the back of the mind of every person who gives up chocolate.

"I'll do something for God or whatever, AND I'll be able to fit into those pants again," they think, missing the point entirely.

I think the real point, besides the spiritual one, is that sacrifice and commitment lead to accomplishment. After a tough couple of months, I'm happy to say it's a lesson my children had a chance to learn this year and it's one I relearned.

The kids have already started asking about Lent next year. I'm leaning toward the giving-up-carrots idea.

