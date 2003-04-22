Phyllis M. Fantrazzo, 82, who worked as head buyer for the Sears store on Falls Street and in Summit Park Mall in Wheatfield, died Monday (April 21, 2003) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness.

Born Phyllis Paonessa in Gimigliano, Catanzaro, Italy, she moved to Niagara Falls as a child with her family and attended local schools.

Mrs. Fantrazzo was head of the Sears' lingerie department at the Falls Street store before she became head buyer. She worked for Sears for 25 years, retiring in 1977.

She was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Joseph S., and three sisters, Julia Guzzi, Joan Wilson and Jenny Ferlito, all of Niagara Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Ave., after prayers at 10 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

[kowalik]