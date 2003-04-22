GERTRUDE S. COLUCCI

Gertrude S. "Trudy" Colucci, 69, a former Lewiston resident who moved to Lakeland, Fla., in 1991, died Friday (April 18, 2003) in Grace Health Care of Lakeland after a lengthy illness.

She was born Gertrude Pesek in New York City, where she went to school. She moved to Niagara County in the late 1950s and worked at White House Dairy in Lewiston in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Her husband, Ettore, died in 1995.

Survivors include four daughters, Paula O'Keefe of Land O'Lakes, Fla., Nancy of Lakeland, Diane Harold of Hornell and Donna L. Viscosi of Macedon; a brother, Joseph Pesek of Lakeland; a sister, Dorothy Littlehale of Ithaca; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 620 Center St., after prayers at 8:45 in M.J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel, 468 19th St., Niagara Falls. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

